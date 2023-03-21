Ramadan 2023: Significance of fasting during these 30 days before Eid al-Fitr

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Ramadan 2023: Significance of fasting, importance of moon sighting and more

Ramadan, one of the unique months in the Islamic calendar, is regarded as one of the most important celebrations for Muslims. Muslims fast for a month during this period and do not eat between sunrise and sundown. The month also allows people to enhance their religious ties and lend a helping hand to others around them.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, however, the exact dates shift each year due to Islam's use of a lunar calendar. Ramadan will begin on Wednesday, March 22, and will finish on Friday, April 21 with Eid al-Fitr. Lasting between 29 and 30 days until the sighting of the next crescent moon marks the conclusion of the holy month.

Significance of Fasting in Ramzan

Fasting during Ramzan is one of the most important religious practices in Islam. It is considered one of the five pillars of Islam, along with the declaration of faith, prayer, charity, and pilgrimage to Mecca. The significance of fasting in Ramzan lies in its ability to promote spiritual growth, self-discipline, and empathy for others.

Fasting during Ramzan is a form of worship and is an opportunity for Muslims to connect with Allah. It is a time to reflect on one's actions, seek forgiveness, and increase one's devotion to Allah. Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, foregoing food, water, and other bodily necessities. The fast is broken at sunset with a meal called Iftar and resumes again at dawn.

Moon Sighting in Ramadan:

The sighting of the moon marks the beginning and conclusion of the month of Ramadan. People and religious leaders glance up at the night sky to see the crescent moon before the Ramzan fast begins. It is a religious tradition that has been practised for many years. The month of Shaaban comes before Ramadan. When the moon sighting customs are followed, the month of Ramadan begins after sunset on day 29 of the month of Shaaban.

Eid al-Fitr, one of Islam's main festivals, is celebrated on the final day of Ramadan. Eid al-Fitr, also known as the Festival of Breaking the Fast, marks the end of Ramadan's month-long fast.

