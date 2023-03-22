Ramadan 2023: Ramzan Mubarak Wishes, Quotes, HD Images, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Statuses

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Ramadan 2023

Ramadan 2023: Muslims all across the world will be observing the ninth month of the Islamic calendar aka the month of Ramadan or Ramzan. he holy month of Ramadan holds great significance among the believers of Islam because the Holy Quran was revealed in this month. The start date of Ramadan 2023 in India may be 22 or 23 March depending on the moon sighting. Since moon observers could not spot the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia, the first day of Ramadan will commence on March 23.

Muslims keep Roza (fasts) from dawn to dusk, recite Quran, perform obligatory prayers, do charity, and restrain from eating or drinking anything till sunset. The spiritual intention of fasting for a month during the holy festival of Ramadan is to understand the pain of hunger and thirst and to surrender souls to the almighty. The fast ends with Iftaari which takes place after moon sighting in the evening. After repeating the same for one complete moon cycle, the festival of Eid-Ul-Fitr is celebrated.

On this occasion of Ramadan 2023, we have curated some wishes, messages, and greetings for you that you can share with your loved ones.

Ramadan 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Greetings

Welcome the month of Ramadan with a heart filled with peace, harmony and joy. May the divine blessings of Allah protect and guide you.

Let’s celebrate as the month of Ramadan begins here. Filling our life happiness and mirth, as Allah bless as once again with prosperity and cheer. Happy Ramadan!

May Allah bless you in all your endeavours, And lead you to the Path of continued Success and Prosperity. Happy Ramadan.

Whosoever recites only one ‘Ayat’ in Holy Ramadan, he will be awarded as if he had recited the full Qur’an in other months. [Holy Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W.W)]

Let the divinity of this holy month erase all the sinful thoughts off your mind and fill it with a sense of purity and gratitude towards Allah! Ramadan Mubarak to you!

Ramadan takes you on a spiritual journey that ends right at the door of Allah where dwells endless mercy and immeasurable happiness. Ramadan Mubarak to you!

May Allah save you from the influence of Devil. And the divine blessings of Almighty Allah protect and guide you. My friend, have a peaceful and happy Ramadan!

I hope you will achieve the purification of the soul upon commemorating the month of Ramadan. Wishing you a blessed and happy Ramadan!

Ramadan 2023: WhatsApp Status and Images

