Raksha Bandhan 2022: Promises brothers-sisters should make to each other

Raksha Bandhan 2022: The auspicious Hindu festival Raksha Bandhan is celebrated to honour the pure and loving bond of brothers and sisters. The festival is celebrated on the full moon day of Shukla Paksha of Shravan month. This year it falls on August 11. On this day, sisters tie rakhi on the wrists of their brothers and in return, they vow to protect their sisters and be their support system. Raksha Bandhan has special significance in Indian culture.

Raksha Bandhan in Sanskrit means ‘bond of protection’ and every year, sisters tie the rakhi which symbolises the bond of protection on their brothers’ hands. After the rakhi tying ritual, they exchange sweets and gifts and enjoy the holy festival. The thread of Rakhi is so very powerful that it can bring even two people from different communities together and let them share this pious relationship of brothers and sisters.

On this Rakhi, lets see what promises should brothers-sisters make to each other.

1. A brother should always stand by his sister and support her through her thick and thin. On the other hand, sisters too should always listen to their brothers and be by their side.

2. Raksha Bandhan celebrates the beautiful bond of love between brothers and sisters. Siblings make an effort to nurture the relationship and make special efforts for each other. A loving brother must always protect his sister during any trouble that she undergoes and solve her problems. Sisters too should do the same.

3. The festival, which holds a lot of emotional value, is celebrated by multiple generations in one household, so, every brother must promise to take care of not his sister but himself and his family.

4. On Raksha Bandhan, every brother should make a promise to himself to contribute in building a society that is safe for women.

5. Every brother and sister should respect each other. Dignity of a person should be given utmost importance.

