R Madhavan reveals his secret to staying wrinkle-free: Coconut oil, sunshine and veg food R Madhavan manages to look so handsome by limiting fried foods and alcohol and sticking to ‘coconut oil, coconut water, sunshine and vegetarian food’.

New Delhi:

To achieve good skin like R Madhavan, you don't have to completely avoid the sun, even though it's essential for preventing wrinkles and skin damage. The actor himself talked about his skincare routines in an interview with GQ India on July 7. On June 1, he turned 55.

Madhavan is a big fan of moderate sun exposure since it can improve mood and raise vitamin D levels. He even attributes his skin's 'tight and wrinkle-free' appearance to it. He claims that 'coconut water, sunshine, and vegetarian eating' allow him to look young even in his fifties.

Madhavan told the magazine, “I play golf in the early morning sun. I get tanned, yes, but it helps with skin tightening and keeping it wrinkle-free; the sun suits me. And I haven’t gotten any fillers or enhancements done; maybe the occasional facial for a role. It’s just coconut oil, coconut water, sunshine and vegetarian food doing the heavy lifting.”

For his fitness and overall well-being, the actor sticks to simple meals like dal, sabzi and chawal. In order to promote general well-being, Madhavan also suggests listening to your body, selecting healthier comfort foods, and avoiding fried meals and alcohol.

Madhavan said, “When I was young, we didn’t have a fridge at home, so food always had to be freshly prepared. That habit stuck. It’s probably why fast food, packaged stuff, reheated dishes or non-seasonal fruits don’t go down well with my body. Even when I’m on set, I take my chef along to cook simple meals like dal, sabzi and chawal — the kind my mom made. I also don’t get all the fuss around rice. My grandparents lived till the ripe old age of 92 and 93, and they ate rice three times a day. I just listen to my body, stick to comfort food, and avoid fried items and alcohol as much as possible. I eat only when I’m hungry, not by the clock. That keeps me alert, happy and young.”

ALSO READ: Vidya Balan's striking photoshoot: A celebration of short hair and bold fashion