Public washroom hygiene: Dos and don’ts for women using public toilets Public washrooms can be a hygiene risk for women if not used carefully. From carrying sanitiser and tissues to avoiding direct contact with toilet seats, here are the key dos and don’ts to stay safe and prevent infections.

Public washrooms can be lifesavers when you are out and about, but they also come with hygiene concerns. For women, it is more important to know how to use them so that they do not end up with infections or discomfort.

Here are a few easy habits to practice that will help make that visit to a public washroom much safer and less stressful. Some essential dos and don'ts.

The dos: smart hygiene habits

Carry your own essentials

Tissues, hand sanitiser, and, if you can afford to, a toilet seat sanitiser spray should always be present in your bag. They can make a huge difference when facilities fall short.

Use toilet seat covers or sanitiser

If available, line the seat with a disposable cover or spray it down before use. It is one of the simplest ways to lower the risk of contact with germs.

Wash your hands properly

Scrubbing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds after using the toilet is non-negotiable. If soap is unavailable, follow up with a sanitiser.

Dispose of sanitary products

Always use the bins provided and wrap products before disposal. Always use the bin instead. It keeps the washroom usable for the next person and prevents clogging.

The don’ts: things to avoid

Don’t sit directly without cleaning

Avoid sitting on the toilet seat unless you have sanitised it or lined it. Squatting slightly over the seat can also be a safer option.

Don’t place bags or phones on the floor

Public washroom floors are among the dirtiest spots. Keep your belongings hung on hooks or carried with you.

Don’t flush non-flushables

Throwing tissues, sanitary pads, or wipes in the toilet can cause blockages. Always use the bin instead.

Don’t rush and skip hygiene

Even if you are in a hurry, never skip washing or sanitising your hands. It is the last line of defence against germs.

Using public washrooms does not have to feel like a health hazard if you are prepared and careful. Carrying your own hygiene essentials, sanitising before use, and avoiding common mistakes can protect you from infections and discomfort. A little caution goes a long way in keeping both you and the space clean.