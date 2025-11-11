Embrace, don’t escape: Psychiatrist on how emotional flow heals the mind Fighting emotions often fuels stress, while embracing them fosters healing. An expert explains how emotional flow can unlock genuine calm and inner peace.

New Delhi:

Today’s modern world has very little time for emotions, and everyone is mostly advised to ‘get over’ their feelings and have a positive outlook towards life. But this habit of suppressing feelings of anger, sadness, or anxiety does no good; rather harms more.

For obtaining true calmness, rather than fighting with your emotions, opt for letting your emotions flow and talking about them more freely.

Emotional flow basically implies allowing yourself to experience feelings more fully, without any fear of judgment or resistance. Resisting emotions shifts the mind and body into survival mode, and during this phase, heart rate increases, muscles get tense, and cortisol levels rise.

According to Dr Ashish Bansal, MD, Consultant Psychiatrist and co-founder of House of Aesthetics in New Delhi, with passing time, this emotional baggage gets expressed as anxiety, burnout and even presents physical symptoms. On the other hand, allowing movement of emotions brings back the body into a balanced and relaxed state.

Psychiatrists describe this as the difference between processing and suppressing. Processing an emotion means acknowledging it by naming it, feeling it and letting it pass. By suppressing your emotions, you push them away, and this later resurfaces in the form of tiredness, anxiety and psychosomatic pain.

The reality is that emotions are your messages, but not foes. Anger might signal a crossed boundary. Sadness may reveal a need for rest or connection. Fear could be a cue to prepare or protect. Ignoring these signals doesn’t erase them — it only silences your inner compass.

Learning to “flow” with your emotions starts with awareness. Take a pause when you feel triggered. Ask yourself: What am I actually feeling right now? Where do I feel it in my body? Naming the feeling — whether it’s hurt, guilt, or frustration — instantly reduces its intensity. Practices like deep breathing, journaling, or mindfulness can help you sit with the emotion until it softens naturally.

So basically, peace doesn’t mean being emotionally absent, but it means accepting and embracing them. Once you stop fighting your feelings, you feel more human and experience life in all shades. And in this gentle acceptance, you attain the calmness you have been searching for!