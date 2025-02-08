Propose Day 2025: Wishes, messages, quotes, images, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Wishes, messages, quotes, images for Propose Day 2025

Valentine's week has begun and today is Propose Day. It is the second day of Valentine's Week wherein partners confess their love for one another. This is also a perfect day to confess feelings or propose a lifelong commitment. While there are people who do not believe in the idea of Valentine's Week, some people take this chance to celebrate their love.

If you're someone who is celebrating Propose Day, here are some wishes, messages and quotes you can use to share with your partner.

Propose Day 2025 Wishes

Image Source : FREEPIKPropose Day 2025 Wishes

You are my dream, my love, my forever. Will you be mine, today and always?

On this special day, I want to promise you a lifetime of love, laughter, and endless moments together. Will you marry me?

Every moment with you feels like a fairy tale come true. Will you be the happily ever after I’ve always dreamed of?

I’ve found my best friend, my soulmate and my greatest love. Will you make me the happiest person alive by saying yes?

The world feels right with you by my side. Will you make it even more beautiful by saying yes to forever with me?

Through all the ups and downs, I want to face life’s journey with you. Will you be the love of my life?

From the moment I met you, I knew you were the one I was meant to spend forever with. Will you marry me?

You’re my everything, and I want to spend the rest of my life showing you just how much you mean to me. Will you marry me?

With you, I have everything I’ve ever wanted. Let’s make this forever together. Will you be mine?

On this Propose Day, I can’t imagine a future without you. Will you be the one to walk beside me for the rest of my life?

Propose Day 2025 Messages

Image Source : FREEPIKPropose Day 2025 Messages

From the moment I met you, my heart knew you were the one. Let’s create a future filled with love, happiness, and endless memories together. Will you marry me?

Every second spent with you feels like magic. I can’t imagine a world without you. Will you be my forever?

You are my heart’s greatest desire, my life’s greatest joy. I can’t wait to spend every moment with you. Will you be mine forever?

No matter where life takes us, I know my heart belongs to you. Will you make me the happiest person alive and say yes?

On this special day, I want to promise you all my love, all my heart, and all my forever. Will you marry me?

You’ve captured my heart, and I want to spend the rest of my days proving just how much I love you. Will you be my partner for life?

You are the missing piece to my puzzle, the answer to my every question. Will you make my life complete and say yes?

Every moment with you is a beautiful chapter in our story. Let’s make it a never-ending fairy tale. Will you marry me?

You are my reason for everything, my source of joy and strength. Will you be the one to walk with me through the rest of our lives?

I’ve never been more certain of anything in my life than I am about spending forever with you. Will you make my dream come true and say yes?

Propose Day 2025 Quotes

Image Source : FREEPIKPropose Day 2025 Quotes

"A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person."

"You don’t marry someone you can live with, you marry someone you can’t live without."

"In your eyes, I have found my home. In your heart, I have found my love. In your soul, I have found my mate."

"I would rather spend one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone."

"Love is not about finding someone to live with; it's about finding someone you can’t imagine living without."

"When I look into your eyes, I see the rest of my life in front of me."

"A soulmate is someone who has the ability to make you feel at home, no matter where you are."

"True love is not about perfection, it’s about accepting each other’s flaws and choosing to be together despite them."

"Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favourite."

"You are my today and all of my tomorrows."

ALSO READ: Propose Day 2025: Why do we celebrate this day? Know 5 unique ways to propose to your partner