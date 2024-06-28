Priyanka Chopra rubs garlic on feet, know what happens if you follow this home remedy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra rubs garlic on feet.

Actor Priyanka Chopra may be living abroad, but even today she follows many desi remedies in her life. Recently, Priyanka Chopra shared a video on her Instagram in which she is seen rubbing garlic on her feet. Priyanka Chopra is shooting for an action movie and she has also got injured while doing the scene. Priyanka is following such home remedies to reduce her pain and injury. Massaging the feet with garlic proves to be very beneficial. In this article, we have mentioned how rubbing garlic on feet is beneficial for reducing body aches, infections and more.

Several people are commenting on this video of Priyanka Chopra. While replying to a comment, Priyanka Chopra herself has told about the benefits of massaging the feet with garlic. Massaging the feet with garlic provides relief from itching, infection and pain. It is also considered an effective way to get rid of fungal infections.

Benefits of rubbing garlic on the sole

Even today, grandmothers consider many Ayurvedic remedies to be more effective and better than medicines for the body and health. Similarly, massaging with garlic oil or rubbing garlic cloves on the soles is beneficial. This can prevent foot fungus in the rainy season. People who get blisters on their feet or have athlete's foot get relief by rubbing garlic cloves on the soles. Doing this in winter brings warmth to the body and feet and also reduces fever. Not only this, rubbing garlic cloves on the soles daily also improves blood circulation.

Benefits of garlic oil

Not just garlic cloves, massaging the feet with garlic oil is also considered beneficial in Ayurveda. Garlic oil is slightly warm. Body pain disappears instantly by massaging with it. Massage with garlic oil is a must in winter and rainy season.

