Priyanka Chopra to Mahesh Babu: Celebs who own restaurants | PHOTOS

The restaurant business is one of the most popular ones for people to invest in. Many popular Indian celebrities and film stars have also invested in the hospitality sector and own successful restaurants and even chains. Mahesh Babu's Minerva Coffee Shop has opened its first outlet in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills. It will be serving guests authentic South Indian cuisine and a wide-ranging variety of brews. As people throng to Mahesh Babu's restaurant, let us look at Indian film celebrities who are owners of popular restaurants.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra's Sona is located in New York and serves authentic Indian cuisine to people living in the US. Priyanka has also curated the menu for this restaurant.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra own one of high-end restaurants in Mumbai. Bastian is located in Worli and is a popular hotspot among Bollywood celebrities.

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu's Minerva Coffee Shop has opened up recently in Hyderabad. The Telugu star has invested money in the hospitality business and more such spots will be coming up soon.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Nueva offers fine dining experience. There is a dedicated place where parties are thrown. Nueva is in Delhi.

Bobby Deol

Someplace Else in Mumbai is a restaurant that music lovers must definitely check out. It serves Indian and Chinese cuisine and the ambiance is musical.

