Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor to Sonali Bendre, Bollywood actresses who turned authors

Bollywood actresses are all-rounders. They are the biggest source of inspiration for everyone out there. People learn a lot of things from these actresses. Apart from acting, they have worked in different fields as well. Right from starting their own businesses, cosmetic brands, and clothing lines to writing their own books, they have done it all. Here is a list of 8 actresses, from Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor Khan, who turned into successful authors with the release of their books.

1. Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has launched her own book. When Kareena was expecting her second child Jehangir Ali Khan, she invested her time in writing a book called ‘Pregnancy Bible’. In the book, the 41-year-old actress talked about the medical aspects of pregnancy and its effects on her life.

2. Neena Gupta

‘Panchayat’ fame veteran actress Neena Gupta introduced her autobiography called “ Sach Kahun Toh: An Autobiography” in 2021. In her book, the 63-year-old actress talked about her childhood and her Bollywood journey. She also discussed the hardships of life that she has faced in her personal and professional life.

3. Priyanka Chopra

In February 2021, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas launched her memoir called ‘Unfinished’. The book became a bestseller instantly after its launch both in India and USA. In the book, Priyanka talked about many things including her struggle and success.

4. Shilpa Shetty

Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of the fittest actresses. She has written two books to date. One is a recipe book that she co-authored with none other than Masterchef Sanjeev Kapoor. Her book called ‘The diary of the domestic diva’ contains 90 healthy easy recipes. Her second book is “The Great Indian Diet” which talks about the richness of Indian food.

5. Soha Ali Khan

‘The Perils of being moderately famous’ is a book written by Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan. In her debut book, the actress penned down the feelings she had while growing up in a family of stalwarts.

6. Sonali Bendre

Actress Sonali Bendre who is a blessed mother of a son named Ranveer Behl, is a published author. The actress wrote a book on parenting. Her book “The Modern Gurukul: My experiments with parenting” talks about the balance between traditional and modern methods of parenting.

7. Tisca Chopra

‘Taare Zameen Par’ fame actress Tisca Chopra has also tried her hands at writing. The actress has launched two books. One is called ‘What’s up with me’ which talks about the adulthood journey and problems related to it. The other book which became a massive hit is 'Acting Smart: Your Ticket to Showbiz'. Her book talks about the casting couch, treatment of women in reel and real-world among other things.

8. Twinkle Khanna

Bollywood former actress and now a full-time author, producer and interior designer Twinkle Khanna has also published a few books under her name. Twinkle started her journey by writing columns under the penname ‘Mrs Funnybones’ for a news portal. Later she wrote novels like ‘Mrs Funnybones’ in 2015, ‘Pyjamas are Forgiving’ in 2018 and co-authored a book with Lakshmi Prashad called ‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad’ in 2015.

