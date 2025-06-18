Postpartum Yoga: Learn how to reconnect with your body after delivery Postpartum yoga can help in retraining the core, alignment of posture, building muscle support, and promoting relaxation to help in overall recovery postpartum.

Every woman goes through several physical and emotional changes post-giving birth to a baby. During this transitional phase, postpartum yoga plays a significant role. It is considered to be a method for healing physically, mentally, and emotionally. Post delivery, muscles, particularly in the torso and pelvis, can feel weak or strained. In addition to this, several hormonal changes might also lead to mood swings, fatigue, and anxiety, as per Dr Sowmya Raghavan, MBBS, MD, DGO, DNB, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Apollo Cradle & Children's Hospital, Chennai, Karapakkam.

Postpartum Yoga Practices

The goal of postpartum yoga is to emphasise mindful movement and breathwork. Doing small exercises gently can be beneficial. It includes:

Cat-Cow: The movement helps to release stuck movement and stiffness from the spine, neck and shoulders.

The movement helps to release stuck movement and stiffness from the spine, neck and shoulders. Child’s Pose: The resting pose helps to release tension and discomfort in the hips, thighs, and lower back, which are often tight after childbirth.

The resting pose helps to release tension and discomfort in the hips, thighs, and lower back, which are often tight after childbirth. Simple Pelvic Tilts: The movement helps to strengthen abdominal and pelvic floor muscles without putting pressure on them. It helps improve posture, realign the pelvis and spine, and supports the early rebuilding of core stability after delivery.

It helps to release tension in the back and hips and improves alignment and range of movement. These are meant to be adaptable and simple movements to establish their level of comfort and speed.

Emotional and Social Significance

Mindfulness and breathing can help to reduce stress, increase patience and develop self-compassion. Finding peace is helpful while experiencing sleepless nights and the uncertainty of parenting.

Yoga can be beneficial to boost a sense of belongingness. It is often comforting to be a part of a community of practitioners, whether in person or online, who have very similar experiences. It can help to reduce feelings of isolation.

