Hidden dirty spots at home you should clean more often but probably don’t Think your home is spotless? Think again! Here are 5 sneaky spots you likely skip during cleaning but shouldn’t. Time to grab that cloth and disinfect!

New Delhi:

Home is a place which is your own space, and you should always have it your way. And it is quite important that you keep your space clean and tidy at all times because, let's be honest, nobody likes a dirty space.

While you might be sweeping and mopping your home daily, there are certain places that tend to get overlooked. Here are some places in your home that you should clean more often.

Places in your home to clean more often

1. Light switches and door handles

These are high-touch surfaces that can have a host of bacteria and viruses. Since we touch them multiple times a day, cleaning them at least once a week with a disinfectant can reduce the spread of germs.

2. Remote controls and game controllers

These are usually forgotten during cleaning. Since they are used by multiple people, they tend to collect grime, oil and microbes easily. Wipe them weekly using a microfiber cloth and a bit of rubbing alcohol on a cotton swab to keep them clean.

3. Bathroom exhaust fans and vents

Dust and mold can accumulate quickly in damp areas like the bathroom. Clean the exhaust fan cover and vents at least once a month. This makes sure that there’s proper airflow.

4. Under furniture and appliances

Dust, food crumbs and pet hair can collect under sofas, beds, refrigerators and washing machines. Cleaning these hidden spots every 1–2 months can help reduce allergens and pests.

5. Toothbrush holders and soap dishes

These bathroom accessories go unnoticed, however, they can accumulate water deposits, soap and bacteria. Clean them weekly with warm soapy water and a brush to keep your sink area clean.

ALSO READ: From breaking his Pokémon tiffin to packing his lunch: Her story has everyone in their feels