Period Positive Parenting: 6 ways to create a safe environment for menstruation conversations

Ways to create a safe environment for menstruation conversations.

Menstruation is still considered a taboo in our society. This is why, creating a safe environment for conversations related to menses, is the need of the hour. It is the responsibility of parents to create a safe and open environment for children to discuss sensitive topics like periods. By fostering an environment where period conversations are normalized and acknowledged positively, we can help break the stigma attached to menstruation. According to Dr Sushruta Mokadam, consultant obstetrician at Motherhood Hospital, Kharadi, Pune, encouraging these conversations not only allows our children to learn about their bodies but also empowers them to make informed decisions about their health.

Period positivity is promoted by using inclusive language when talking about periods. Instead of using terms like women's issues or feminine hygiene, use gender-neutral language such as menstrual health or period care. This helps establish that periods are a natural bodily function that both boys and girls should be aware of. Moreover, it shows that discussing periods is not limited to one gender but rather important for everyone.

Another vital aspect of period-positive parenting is addressing any shame or embarrassment associated with menstruation. Many young girls feel ashamed or embarrassed about getting their period, often due to societal misconceptions and taboos surrounding this topic. By openly discussing the menstrual cycle with our children and debunking common myths, we can help mitigate any negative feelings they may have and normalize the experience.

Pay attention to how you react in various period-related scenarios whether it involves expressing disgust towards a leak, voicing frustration about experiencing an early period yourself, or responding to your daughter's mood swings. It is vital to consciously redirect your focus towards adopting a positive and supportive mindset. Maintain maturity, realism, and encouragement at all times. Steer clear of impulsive or derogatory responses, especially when your daughter is feeling insecure about herself.

Empower your sons with knowledge about menstruation and involve both parents in sharing responsibilities related to periods. Foster an environment at home that actively encourages open conversations devoid of hesitation or societal taboos, resulting in support and understanding from individuals of the opposite gender. Fathers can also engage in meaningful conversations with their daughters, attentively listen to their experiences, address any worries or inhibitions they may have, assist them while purchasing supplies together, and engage in activities that break the notion of menstruation being exclusively discussed between mother and daughter.

Parents should freely communicate with the teachers regarding sex education in school, any challenges that may arise in managing the daughter’s periods, seeking assistance, or simply ensuring that you are aligned on her development. Discuss with the doctor how you can collaboratively establish an atmosphere of acceptance and address any concerns or differences in approaches to addressing these matters.

Encourage an ongoing dialogue about the various challenges and emotions related to discomfort, shame, insecurity, body image, or perception issues that you or your daughter may have faced or are currently experiencing. Shift her perspective on periods from a source of stress or obstacle to a time for relaxation and self-care. Empower her to break free from societal limitations imposed by menstruation and tackle any problems with self-assurance and optimism. This mindset will enable her to navigate through any new or unpleasant situations she may encounter during her teenage years.

