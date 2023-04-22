Saturday, April 22, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Parshuram Jayanti 2023: Significance, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Importance

Parshuram Jayanti 2023: Significance, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Importance

Parshuram Jayanti 2023: It is believed that Lord Parshuram is the sixth incarnation and the warrior form of Lord Vishnu. He is said to be immortal. Know the Significance, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Importance and other details of this day.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: April 22, 2023 10:53 IST
Parshuram Jayanti 2023
Image Source : FREEPIK Parshuram Jayanti 2023

Parshuram Jayanti 2023: This year Parshuram Jayanti will be celebrated on 22 April 2023. Lord Parshuram was born on earth on the third day of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month. According to Hindu religious beliefs, Lord Parshuram is considered to be the sixth incarnation of Vishnu, who was born on earth for the welfare of mankind. On this day, by worshiping Parshuram ji with rituals, you can get blessings of strength, intelligence, happiness-prosperity and knowledge from him. Parshuram Jayanti is celebrated every year on the third day of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month. The festival of Akshaya Tritiya will also be celebrated on 22 April 2023.

Parshuram Jayanti 2023 Shubh Muhurat 

  • Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month begins - at 7:49 in the morning (22 April 2023)
  • Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month ends - 7:47 in the morning (23 April 2023)

Chant these mantras on the day of Parshuram Jayanti

  • ॐ Brahmakshatraya विद्महे Kshatriyantaya विद्महे Rama pray to us.
  • ॐ Jamadagnyaya विद्महे Mahaviraya धीमहि, may Parasurama inspire us.

Significance of Parshuram Jayanti

According to mythological beliefs, it happened to destroy the unrighteousness and sins happening on earth. Devraj Indra, being pleased with the Putreshti Yagya performed by Bhrigusrestha Maharishi Jamdagni, had given him a boon. Then Lord Parshuram was born from the womb of Mother Renuka. Parshuram ji was the supreme devotee of Mahadev Bholenath. He had done severe penance to Lord Shiva, then Shankar ji was pleased and gave him the divine weapon Parshu i.e. Farsa. He was called Parshuram only after wearing Parshu. Let us tell you that whoever worships Lord Parshuram, his every wish is fulfilled.

 

Also Read: Eid al-Fitr 2023: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, HD Images, Facebook Status and Greetings

Related Stories
Parshuram Jayanti 2020: Significamce, Date, Time and everything about Lord Parshuram

Parshuram Jayanti 2020: Significamce, Date, Time and everything about Lord Parshuram

Ahmedabad: Parshuram Marg signboard vandalised by unidentified miscreants

Ahmedabad: Parshuram Marg signboard vandalised by unidentified miscreants

Parashurama Jayanti 2022: Significance, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Importance

Parashurama Jayanti 2022: Significance, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Importance

Also Read: Alvida Jumma 2023 Mubarak: Know the significance of the final Jumma of Ramadan

Read More Lifestyle News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle

Top News

Related Lifestyle News

Latest News