Parshuram Jayanti 2023: Significance, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Importance

Parshuram Jayanti 2023: This year Parshuram Jayanti will be celebrated on 22 April 2023. Lord Parshuram was born on earth on the third day of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month. According to Hindu religious beliefs, Lord Parshuram is considered to be the sixth incarnation of Vishnu, who was born on earth for the welfare of mankind. On this day, by worshiping Parshuram ji with rituals, you can get blessings of strength, intelligence, happiness-prosperity and knowledge from him. Parshuram Jayanti is celebrated every year on the third day of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month. The festival of Akshaya Tritiya will also be celebrated on 22 April 2023.

Parshuram Jayanti 2023 Shubh Muhurat

Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month begins - at 7:49 in the morning (22 April 2023)

Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month ends - 7:47 in the morning (23 April 2023)

Chant these mantras on the day of Parshuram Jayanti

ॐ Brahmakshatraya विद्महे Kshatriyantaya विद्महे Rama pray to us.

ॐ Jamadagnyaya विद्महे Mahaviraya धीमहि, may Parasurama inspire us.

Significance of Parshuram Jayanti

According to mythological beliefs, it happened to destroy the unrighteousness and sins happening on earth. Devraj Indra, being pleased with the Putreshti Yagya performed by Bhrigusrestha Maharishi Jamdagni, had given him a boon. Then Lord Parshuram was born from the womb of Mother Renuka. Parshuram ji was the supreme devotee of Mahadev Bholenath. He had done severe penance to Lord Shiva, then Shankar ji was pleased and gave him the divine weapon Parshu i.e. Farsa. He was called Parshuram only after wearing Parshu. Let us tell you that whoever worships Lord Parshuram, his every wish is fulfilled.

