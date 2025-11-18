Cambridge Dictionary picks ‘parasocial’ as Word of the Year 2025: Here’s why everyone relates In a year where we text more than we talk and bond with people we’ve never met, Cambridge Dictionary’s Word of the Year 2025, parasocial, hits home. The term captures how deeply we now connect with celebrities, and even AI, revealing the emotional shift in how we relate in a hyperconnected world.

New Delhi:

In a world where we’re more connected than ever, yet somehow lonelier, too, Cambridge Dictionary’s Word of the Year 2025 shines a light on a profoundly modern phenomenon. The chosen word is 'parasocial,' defined by Cambridge as “involving or relating to a connection that someone feels between themselves and a famous person they do not know, a character or an artificial intelligence.”

It’s a powerful pick, because this isn’t just a quirky linguistic trend; it’s a mirror to society in 2025. Lexicographers at Cambridge say that search interest in 'parasocial spiked throughout the year, reflecting how many of us now form emotionally intense, one-sided bonds with influencers, celebrities, or even chatbots.

Why 'Parasocial' Captures the Moment — And What It Says About Us

Psychologists agree: the rise of parasocial relationships isn’t just academic anymore. Professor Simone Schnall from the University of Cambridge describes how modern parasocial connections — especially with internet-famous people or AI- can feel deeply meaningful, but come with real emotional risks.

These are not casual fan-likes; people increasingly say they “know” these figures, trust them, or even feel loyal, all despite never having met them.

What’s more, Cambridge points out that these relationships aren’t limited to just celebrities anymore. AI chatbots, tools like ChatGPT, are now part of the parasocial mix. Some people use them as confidants, seeking affirmation or even therapy-style support.

A Word With History — And a Big New Role

Though it feels modern, 'parasocial' is not a new word. It was coined back in 1956 by sociologists Donald Horton and Richard Wohl, who studied how television viewers formed emotional bonds with on-screen personalities.

Back then, it was a niche academic term; today, thanks to social media and AI, it’s become part of how we describe a mass cultural experience.

Colin McIntosh from Cambridge Dictionary says that “parasocial captures the 2025 zeitgeist”; it’s a lens through which to understand language change, human behaviour, and how we relate in a digital world.

Other Linguistic Trends That Made Waves in 2025

Cambridge didn’t just stop at “parasocial.” This year, the dictionary updated or added several other words tied to digital culture and AI, including:

Slop — referring to low-quality content, especially that generated by AI.

Memeify — meaning to turn someone, something, or an event into a meme.

A whopping 6,000+ new words joined Cambridge Dictionary this year, including internet slang like 'skibidi,' 'delulu,' and 'tradwife.'

However, this word of the year is a reminder: as our relationships change, our language changes too. And sometimes, the words we choose to describe our lives tell us as much about who we are as what we feel.