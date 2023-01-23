Parakram Diwas 2023: On Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti, instill hope with these inspirational quotes by Netaji

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/IMMERSIVE_INFO Subhash Chandra Bose

Parakram Diwas 2023: Parakram Diwas is the birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose, an Indian nationalist leader who is considered one of the most important figures in India's struggle for independence from British rule. The day is celebrated on January 23rd, the date of Bose's birth in 1897. On this day, tributes are paid to Bose and his contributions to the Indian independence movement are remembered and celebrated. Parakram Diwas is also a day to honour the sacrifices of all those who fought for India's freedom.

On Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti, we bring to you 10 of his most powerful and inspiring quotes.

It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom. Give me blood and I will give you freedom. Freedom is not given - it is taken. No real change in history can be achieved by discussions. One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives. Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle-if there are no risks to be taken. Men, money and materials cannot by themselves bring victory or freedom. We must have the motive-power that will inspire us to brave deeds and heroic exploits. The secret of political bargaining is to look more strong than what you really are. Never lose your faith in the destiny of India. There is no power on Earth which can keep India in bondage. India will be free and, that too, soon. Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle-if there are no risks to be taken. Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: You must give, if you want to get.

Read More Lifestyle News