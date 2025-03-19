Outdoor exercises in heat, boon or bane? Expert shares special considerations and alternatives Paying attention to hydration, dressing appropriately, making adjustments to workout times, and being aware of the early warning signs of heat-related illnesses can make for a safer and more effective fitness plan in hot weather.

Outdoor workouts have countless advantages including better cholesterol levels, increased muscle mass and strength, and better cardiovascular health. But at high temperatures, they can have dangerous effects. Exercise boosts blood flow to muscles, bones and skin; we use energy, sweat and strain our muscles. These are normal reactions, but excessive heat can amplify the results to the point where exercising outside in the heat of the day poses some risk.

Summer temperatures in tropical countries can rise to the high 30s or even 40s (degrees Celsius). When we spoke to Dr Sushanth B Mummigatti, Consultant Orthopaedic & Trauma Surgeon, Manipal Hospital Goa, he said that strenuous activities undertaken in such weather can lead to dehydration, earlier fatigue, cramps, heat stroke, and exacerbation of pre-existing conditions such as kidney, liver, and heart diseases. Chronic exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation also places individuals at higher risk of skin damage. If the intensity of the exercise is low, these effects can be mild and respond to rest and hydration. But bad symptoms like dizziness, confusion, nausea or fainting could need medical treatment.

Things to Consider if You Want to Exercise in the Heat

Exercise in hot weather how can you do it safely? It is important to monitor exercise intensity, put in breaks, as well as ensure adequate hydration. Light colours and light fabrics reflect heat and allow airflow. Stretch out before and after workouts to minimize muscle strain. Knowing the early signs of dehydration, such as increased thirst, feeling light-headed or dizzy and a dry mouth, is important because addressing these early signs can prevent serious complications.

Special Considerations and Alternatives

Things that you can do indoors like yoga, pilates or going to the gym are safer alternatives because it’s a controlled environment and you are less exposed to the heat. In summer, exercise in the morning or evening when temperatures are lower. Modifying the intensity of your workout and allowing sufficient recovery time can prevent heat-related complications. Dehydration is particularly dangerous for children, so they require additional hydration and protection from extreme heat exposure.

By adhering to such precautionary measures, people can still reap the benefits of exercise while minimising the risks of heat-related issues.

