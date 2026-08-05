Can sleeping with onions on your feet really 'detox' your body? Doctor debunks the viral claim

New Delhi:

Whether it is drinking celery juice or rubbing garlic onto the skin, there is no end to home remedies that claim to provide instant solutions for maintaining one’s health on social media. The new viral remedy is putting slices of onion onto one’s feet at night in order to detoxify the body and boost immunity.

But is there any truth to these claims? According to an internal medicine doctor, the answer is a clear no.

Viral video claims onions on feet can 'detox' the body

In the viral clip, a man recommends placing sliced onions on the soles of the feet, securing them with plastic wrap and sleeping with them overnight. He claims: "Do this every single day before going to bed, and this happens. If you sleep with onions on your feet, you will detox your body overnight. It's also one of the best ways to get rid of inflammation and all kinds of physical pain. And you will also improve your gut health and your immune system."

The video has attracted thousands of likes and shares, prompting many viewers to wonder whether the unusual remedy actually works.

Doctor says there's no scientific evidence behind the claim

Reacting to the viral video, Dr Tim Tiutan, an internal medicine physician, dismissed the claims and urged people not to trust everything they see on social media.

"Please don't believe everything you see online, even if they go viral. There's no evidence to support this, and yet look at how many likes and shares there are."

He also warned that misleading health advice can have real-world consequences.

"Misinformation is harmful."

The doctor encouraged viewers to verify health claims with credible medical sources instead of rrelying on viral videos.

Do onions detox the body?

There is no scientific proof that having onions on the feet will:

Detox the body

Alleviate inflammation

Ease body pains

Improve the functioning of the intestines

Strengthen the immune system

It is not scientifically proven that the process of removing toxins from the body via the soles of the feet through onions is possible.

In truth, the process of detoxification happens naturally through the liver, kidneys, lungs, and digestive system.

Why are these remedies so popular?

Health experts say simple home remedies often spread quickly because they appear inexpensive, harmless and easy to try. However, a claim becoming popular on social media does not make it medically accurate. Doctors advise checking whether health advice comes from reliable medical professionals and whether it is backed by scientific evidence before trying it.

As Dr Tiutan's video reminds viewers, confidence on camera is not the same as credibility. When it comes to your health, it's always better to trust evidence than internet trends.

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