Want a toned waist and stronger core? Celebrity trainer shares one exercise she makes runway models do daily

New Delhi:

Finding a workout that actually feels worth doing every day is not always easy. Some exercises target the core. Others focus on glutes, posture or upper-body strength. Very few seem to tick several boxes at once.

Celebrity Pilates instructor Cat, known on Instagram as Pilates by Cat, believes she has found one. In a recent post, the trainer shared the single exercise she regularly recommends to the runway models she works with, describing it as a full-body move that challenges multiple muscle groups at the same time.

The one exercise Cat recommends to runway models

Sharing the video, Cat wrote, "I've trained runway models for years…This is the ONE exercise I tell them to do every day."

The exercise is called the opposite arm + leg bridge.

According to the instructor, it helps strengthen the core, tone the waist, lift the glutes, work the arms and improve posture all within a single movement.

She elaborated further in the caption.

"After 20 years teaching Pilates, this is still the ONE exercise I give my runway models to do almost every day for a full body workout. It strengthens the deep core, flattens the stomach, tightens the waist, lifts the glutes, tones the arms and improves posture all at the same time."

Why the workout works

Cat explained that a big part of the challenge comes from performing the movement on a roller.

According to her, the unstable surface forces the body to stay balanced while keeping the pelvis steady throughout the exercise.

"This helps switch on the transverse abdominis (your deep corset muscle) while also strengthening the glutes, shoulders and postural muscles together," the Pilates instructor added.

She also shared the structure of the routine for those wanting to try it.

Opposite arm + leg bridge x15 each side

Repeat 4 rounds

Take 4 deep breaths between each set

In the demonstration video, Cat used 1kg hand weights and 1kg ankle weights. However, she noted that the exercise can still be performed effectively without any weights.

For people who do not have a roller at home, she suggested a simple alternative.

If you have no roller, two rolled-up towels placed under the spine can be used instead.

The trainer also shared a few technique tips.

"Move slowly, keep the ribs soft and focus on long controlled exhales to keep the deep core connected."

The move may look fairly straightforward at first glance. But according to Cat, the real challenge comes from staying controlled, balanced and connected through every repetition.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional advice.

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