Nutritionist says 'walking' is better to keep your body in fat-burning mode consistently, know details To summarise, the nutritionist wanted to explain that the very act of walking has multiple positive effects on our body and mind, and as such, it must be an integral component of a healthy life.

New Delhi:

Walking is often an underappreciated, low-impact exercise regimen with many advantages, particularly for those attempting to lose excess weight. Walking is an easy but very useful type of exercise that has many advantages for physical and mental health. Walking regularly can enhance overall cardiovascular health by reducing blood pressure and the risk of heart disease and stroke. It also aids in keeping a healthy weight and can contribute to weight loss by burning calories and enhancing metabolism. It is also known to make bones and muscles stronger, resulting in improved balance and coordination.

On April 16, nutritionist Nupuur Patil published a post outlining the benefits of walking for weight loss. “Walking can actually be better than running for fat loss for several reasons, especially when your goal is sustainable, long-term fat loss without burning out your body or spiking hunger,” she wrote.

Explaining the differences between running and walking, the expert added, “Running burns more calories in the moment, but walking helps your body stay in fat-burning mode more consistently, without side effects like hunger, stress, or muscle loss.”

1. Lower cortisol response:

Running, especially at high intensities, spikes cortisol (stress hormone), which can promote fat storage particularly around the belly. Walking keeps cortisol levels low, helping your body stay in a fat-burning state.

2. Doesn’t trigger overeating:

Running can dramatically increase your appetite, leading to overeating later. Walking has a neutral or even appetite-suppressing effect, making it easier to stay in a calorie deficit.

3. Easier to stay consistent:

You can walk daily for long periods without burning out or needing recovery days. Running often leads to fatigue, injuries, or burnout if overdone.

4. Fat is the primary fuel source:

During lower-intensity activity like walking, your body uses fat as its main energy source. Running taps into glycogen (stored carbs) more than fat unless done at a very slow pace.

5. Preserves muscle mass:

Walking doesn’t stress your muscles or joints as much, so it’s less catabolic (muscle-wasting). Excessive running without proper strength training can lead to muscle loss, which slows your metabolism.

6. Better for hormone balance and recovery:

For women especially, walking supports hormonal health, reducing estrogen dominance, improving insulin sensitivity, and lowering inflammation. It also aids digestion, lymphatic drainage, and recovery, supporting a healthy metabolism.

ALSO READ: Dance your way to better health: Know how Zumba can be beneficial for your well-being