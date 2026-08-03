Nutritionist reveals the 3 things she consumes on an empty stomach every morning at 6 AM

New Delhi:

Many people pay close attention to what they eat throughout the day, but what they consume first thing in the morning can be just as important. From drinking water to sipping a cup of coffee, morning routines vary from person to person, often depending on individual health goals and lifestyle.

Recently, nutritionist Deepsikha Jain, who goes by the Instagram handle fries.to.fit, shared a video revealing what she drinks on an empty stomach at 6 am and why she follows this routine. In the video, she explained the three things she consumes every morning before beginning her day.

Starting the day with water

According to Deepsikha, the first thing she has after waking up is a 250 ml glass of water. She explained that she usually wakes up feeling dehydrated, making hydration her top priority before consuming anything else.

She said drinking water helps replenish the fluids lost overnight and leaves her feeling refreshed and ready to start the day.

Why she includes a source of healthy fat

After drinking water, the nutritionist moves on to a source of healthy fat. Most mornings, she has one teaspoon of virgin coconut oil.

According to Deepsikha, consuming fat first thing in the morning may help keep blood sugar levels more stable. She also said this habit helps her stay fuller for longer and prevents her from feeling excessively hungry or irritable during the day.

Black coffee for focus and energy

The final step in her morning routine is a cup of black coffee, which she drinks after having the coconut oil.

Calling it her favourite part of the routine, Deepsikha said black coffee helps her feel more alert and focused throughout the day. According to her, it may increase the body's natural morning cortisol spike by 30 to 40 per cent, helping improve wakefulness.

She also pointed out that coffee contains polyphenols, compounds that may support gut health.

Her simple three-step morning routine

To summarise, the nutritionist begins her day with a glass of water, followed by a teaspoon of virgin coconut oil, and then a cup of black coffee before moving on with the rest of her daily routine.

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