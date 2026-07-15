FDA action puts spotlight on Mumbai's 103-year-old Noor Mohammadi Hotel. Here's its iconic story

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licence of Mumbai's century-old Noor Mohammadi Hotel after an inspection allegedly found multiple hygiene and food safety violations. The action has come as a surprise to many food lovers because the Bhendi Bazaar institution has been serving generations of Mumbaikars for more than a century and is considered one of the city's most legendary Mughlai restaurants.

From its famous Nalli Nihari to the celebrity-loved Chicken Sanju Baba, Noor Mohammadi is much more than just another restaurant. Here's why it holds such a special place in Mumbai's culinary history.

A legacy that began in 1923

The legacy of Noor Mohammadi Hotel can be traced all the way back to 1923, when Abdul Karim founded the restaurant and served dishes that were simple but delicious Mughlai in flavour. Over the years, it continued to be managed by the same family members; from Abdul Karim to Abdul Hakim to Khalid Hakim and Raashid Hakim, who still manage to keep alive some of the traditional recipes to date.

Even after a period of over a hundred years, Noor Mohammadi has managed to retain its quaintness and continues to attract new and old customers alike for their Mughlai dishes.

The story behind the famous Chicken Sanju Baba

Another notable claim to fame at this restaurant is the unique Chicken Sanju Baba. As Raashid Hakim states, the recipe was passed on by the famous Indian actor, Sanjay Dutt, who used to visit the restaurant frequently. On one such occasion, he shared the special recipe of chicken with the chefs of the restaurant and asked them to prepare the dish. And it was so well-liked that it was named "Chicken Sanju Baba."

Today, it still continues to be one of the most popular dishes at Noor Mohammadi.

Nalli Nihari, which became a Mumbai favourite

If Chicken Sanju Baba attracts Bollywood fans, Nalli Nihari draws food lovers from across the city. Prepared through slow cooking over several hours, the dish is known for its rich gravy and tender marrow-filled shank. The restaurant has long been regarded as one of Mumbai's go-to destinations for Nihari, especially during Ramadan when Mohammad Ali Road becomes a food lover's paradise.

Other popular dishes include Chicken Hakimi, White Chicken Biryani, Haleem, Paya and Sheekh Kebabs.

Loved by celebrities and food legends

Over the years, Noor Mohammadi has welcomed several well-known personalities. Celebrity chef Varun Inamdar, in a recent video, described the restaurant as a "wonder" and praised its journey from a small family-run eatery established in 1923 to one of Mumbai's most iconic food destinations.

The restaurant has also been associated with renowned artist M.F. Husain, who was a regular visitor and even created a painting inside the restaurant, which is still displayed there.

Why has the FDA suspended its licence?

Despite its rich legacy, Noor Mohammadi now finds itself in the spotlight for an entirely different reason.

According to the FDA, inspectors found several hygiene lapses during an inspection conducted on July 13. These reportedly included thick grease deposits on kitchen floors, open windows allowing insects and birds into food preparation areas, unhygienic storage of raw materials, use of old utensils, missing supplier records, inadequate pest-control measures and the absence of drinking water quality records.

Following the inspection, the restaurant's licence was suspended with immediate effect on July 14.

A restaurant that shaped Mumbai's food culture

For over a century, Noor Mohammadi has represented more than just good food. It has been a symbol of Mumbai's culinary heritage, preserving family recipes across four generations while becoming a landmark on Mohammad Ali Road.

No matter whether it is recalled for its iconic Chicken Sanju Baba, Nalli Nihari or its century-old history of feeding several generations of customers, Noor Mohammadi will always be known as one of the most recognisable restaurants in the city. The recent FDA incident may have definitely cast doubts on food safety, but there can be no doubt about the rich history of the restaurant that has been around in Mumbai for over a century.

Also read: Why did Maharashtra FDA suspend licences of three iconic restaurants in Mumbai?