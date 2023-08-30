Nita Ambani exudes elegance in handwoven Banarasi brocade saree at Reliance 46th AGM

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Nita Ambani personifies royalty in handwoven Banarasi saree.

Reliance Foundation Chairperson Mrs Nita Ambani made heads turn at the Reliance 46th AGM, looking absolutely stunning in a handwoven Banarasi brocade saree by master artisan Shri Iqbal Ahmad. It’s no surprise that she would choose something as luxurious and timeless as a Banarasi saree. This exquisite lavender weave celebrates the centuries-old craftsmanship of Varanasi. Its intricate design reflects the diversity of Indian artistry with barfi booti, koniya paisley motifs, and traditional zari work.

Mrs Ambani virtually addressed the Reliance family at the 46th AGM of RIL, where she reflected upon the launch of the NMACC and the work of RF.

The Banarasi weave is one of the many regional art forms supported by Reliance Foundation’s SWADESH, our humble initiative to preserve and promote India’s traditional arts and crafts.

A Banarasi saree is one of the most luxurious sarees available in the Indian market. It is highly sought after for its intricate designs and fine-quality fabric. The fabric used to make these sarees is usually pure silk, and the weaving process is extremely complicated and labour-intensive. The weavers often use gold and silver threads to create intricate designs, making these garments truly one-of-a-kind.

Nita Ambani brings a certain elegance to the look with her choice of a handwoven Banarasi saree. It’s not just about the fabric or the design, but also about her style which makes her stand out from the rest. She chose a lavender-hued saree with a broad matte golden border that enhances the entire look. The lightly embroidered pallu adds just the right amount of sparkle to the ensemble.

The beauty of a Banarasi saree lies in its versatility. It can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion. At the Reliance 46th AGM, Nita Ambani wore her Banarasi saree with grace and sophistication, pairing it with a simple blouse and heavy jewellery. This look is perfect for any formal event or business meeting.

The handwoven Banarasi saree is not only a timeless piece of Indian heritage, but it also serves as an investment for any fashionista. The fabric and artistry used in these sarees make them heirloom pieces that can be passed down through generations.

Nita Ambani’s look at the Reliance 46th AGM shows us just how versatile this traditional garment can be. She exuded elegance in her Banarasi brocade saree and set an example for everyone to follow when it comes to dressing for formal occasions. Not only did she look sophisticated and stylish, but she also demonstrated just how much of an investment the handwoven Banarasi sarees can be for any fashionista.

Read More Lifestyle News