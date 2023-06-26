Nita Ambani dedicates ‘The Sound of Music’ shows for underprivileged children, senior citizens at NMACC

Follow us on Image Source : PRESS RELEASE Nita Ambani dedicates special 'The Sound of Music' shows for 3400 underprivileged children and senior citizens.

The chairperson and founder of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani dedicated special shows of the International Broadway musical ‘The Sound of Music’ for 3,400 underprivileged children and senior citizens at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The Reliance Foundation hosted 3400 children including specially-abled children and senior citizens from various locations across Mumbai. The two special shows of 'The Sound of Music' took place during the weekend at NMACC.

To make sure that everyone had a magical experience, the initiative was supported by 18 NGOs supported by its Education and Sports for All (ESA) programme along with Reliance employee volunteers. Over the years, through various sports and education initiatives, Reliance Foundation has supported children's aspirations.

"The overwhelming response to The Sound of Music reaffirms NMACC’s vision of showcasing the best of India and the world. Seeing families from across the country come together and enjoy this magical experience has been truly heart-warming. We are humbled to have dedicated the final two shows to 3,400 underprivileged children and senior citizens. There could not have been a more uplifting way to conclude the iconic musical’s momentous run than to have shared it with this special audience. In continuation of our Education and Sports for All programme, we are committed to making art accessible to all,” said Mrs Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, of Reliance

Foundation.

This year, in the month of May, ‘The Sound of Music’ made its debut at The Grand Theatre with a historic eight-week run, its longest ever in Asia and for the first time in the country.

After witnessing the stellar performances that bring to life the drama unfolding in the Von Trapp family, the excited children and senior citizens cheered along to timeless songs like ‘My Favourite Things’and ‘Do-Re-Mi’ – matching the beat with the live orchestra. Following the musical events, they were extremely happy when they got to meet the actors who play the Von Trapp family.

As part of the ESA (Education and Sports for All) programme, every year Reliance Foundation hosts several events for underprivileged children including watching an IPL match, experiencing the Dhirubhai Ambani Square fountain show and spending a day at Jio Wonderland.

