Neha Dhupia lost 23kgs over the last year, know what exercise and diet she followed

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Neha Dhupia lost 23kgs over the last year.

Women gain a lot of weight after pregnancy. It is not easy to reduce the weight gained during pregnancy. But if full efforts are made with true heart and dedication, then weight can be controlled. For instance, Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia had gained about 17 kg weight after both her pregnancies. In such a situation, it was not easy for her to lose weight, but in the last one and a half years, Neha has lost 23 kg weight. Recently, the actress has given information about her weight loss journey on her Instagram page. Let's know what routine Neha followed to lose weight.

The fitness journey started one and a half years ago

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia shared her two photos and wrote in the caption, "Whichever room I go to, there is always talk about weight or unwanted advice which I nod my head and accept. But, my fitness journey started about one and a half years ago. When I felt that maybe I could do this too. In this journey, my two favourite trainers helped me a lot. She further writes, "I did very hard workouts to reduce my weight, my body ached many times but I did not give up. "

The actor said 'bye bye' to sugar

During her weight loss journey, Neha completely stopped consuming sugar and gluten. Taking a break from eating for 14 hours a day was a part of her diet. That is, Neha stopped sugar, fried food and gluten in her diet and started eating lunch or dinner early.

There is no shortcut to lose weight

Neha says that losing weight is a slow process and there is no shortcut to it. I have still not achieved my goal but I am feeling better, fitter and more confident than before. I am also constantly trying to do better. So, keep trying, and work hard. Especially on those days when you don't feel like doing anything because only hard work can give you better results.

You should also do this for weight loss

To lose weight like Neha Dhupia, you must improve your lifestyle. Diet and exercise with dedication. Do yoga regularly. Follow a good diet. Get good sleep. Keep yourself hydrated. Do exercises that you enjoy.

ALSO READ: Jogging to Dancing: 5 cardio exercises to practice at home during rainy season