Neeraj Chopra wins silver in javelin at Paris Olympics, know about his diet and fitness routine

Neeraj Chopra's journey to the Paris Olympics 2024 was not an easy one but he has once again proved that he is one of the best when it comes to javelin throw as he won a silver medal. But it was his dedication to his diet and fitness that played a crucial role in his success. Even during the Tokyo Olympics 2020, one of the standout performances was that of Neeraj Chopra, who made history by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal in the javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics after Abhinav Bindra at the Beijing Olympics 2008. His incredible feat has not only brought pride to the nation but has also put the spotlight on his diet and fitness routine.

In this article, we will take a closer look at Neeraj Chopra's diet and fitness routine and how it helped him win silver at the Paris Olympics.

Diet:

Neeraj Chopra, the Indian javelin thrower, follows a rigorous diet high in protein to enable him to perform his strenuous training and workouts. He increases his intake of food to maintain a healthy level of body fat and muscle strength. When it comes to breakfast, Neeraj has three or four egg whites, two pieces of bread, fruits, and a few bowls of dalia to start his day. He stays active and prepared for the demanding training on the ground thanks to his straightforward yet efficient diet.

Neeraj Chopra's meal consists of rice, salad, lentils, and either grilled chicken or salmon fish. Neeraj wasn't always a vegetarian, but the requirement for high-intensity training techniques led him to include non-vegetarian cuisine in his diet. When it comes to the final meal of the day, Neeraj normally has soups, boiled vegetables, and fruits for dinner. He also drinks plenty of coconut water in a day.

Fitness Routine:

Neeraj Chopra's fitness routine is a combination of strength training, cardio, and functional exercises. His training sessions are intense as he needs to build strong muscles and explosive power to excel in javelin throw. Neeraj Chopra's strength training consists of exercises like deadlifts, squats, bench presses, and overhead presses. These exercises help in building muscle mass and improving overall strength. He also includes plyometric exercises like box jumps and medicine ball throws to improve his explosive power.

As a javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra needs to have excellent cardiovascular endurance to maintain his performance throughout the competition. Hence, he includes cardio exercises in his routine. These exercises not only improve his endurance but also help in burn fat and maintain a healthy weight. Recently, he has also included a Tabata workout in his fitness routine which comprises 10 different exercises performed for 20 seconds each at high intensity followed by 10-15 seconds rest.

Recovery:

Recovery is an essential aspect of any athlete's training routine, and Neeraj Chopra understands its importance. He makes sure to get enough rest and sleep to allow his body to recover from the intense training sessions. He also includes activities like ice baths, yoga and stretching to improve flexibility and reduce the risk of injuries.

