Antique furniture, carved walls and timeless charm: Inside Neelam Kothari's vintage Lonavala bungalow

New Delhi:

Actress and jewellery designer Neelam Kothari was recently seen in Netflix's show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. In her acting career, she has featured in several hit late 1980s and early 1990 Bollywood films including Hum Saath Saath Hain, Ek Tha Raja, Antim Nyay, Ek Ladka Ek Ladki, and others.

Apart from acting, she also runs a business of designing jewellery as well as a YouTube channel, which boasts more than 20K subscribers. Recently, she gave her fans a glimpse of her Lonavala family bungalow, which was bought by her father decades ago and carries great value for her.

Inside Neelam Kothari's Lonavala Family Bungalow

Explaining the background of the bungalow in the video, Neelam stated, "This is my family vacation home in Lonavala. The name of the bungalow is Le Chalet." Moreover, she also mentioned the reason why the bungalow meant a lot to her.

She said, "This bungalow is very very close to my heart because my parents designed it, and they have made it with so much love and warmth." S

Neelam also revealed that it was very long ago when she visited the place. Stating that this bungalow was the one of the old-fashioned ones, Neelam said that the bungalow is close to 30 years old and needs some fixing. "I have come here after many years. It's a beautiful old-style bungalow. It has been almost 30 years now, so it needs some repairs."

The entrance door leads into the foyer, which displays a painting made by her mother, Parveen Kothari, while she learned how to paint. Pointing out the cupboard that had some fine engravings and designs on it. Neelam said, "Mummy loves art and antiques, and she has collected many furniture pieces. She wanted to open an antique store, and then daddy bought this property, and all that furniture has been used in this bungalow."

The dining room features matching window panels and a wooden dining table. China plates and teapots displayed on the walls add warmth and charm to the space. Sharing a memory from the room, Neelam said, "This is where the entire family used to come together, and we used to talk and eat a lot."

When friends stayed over at Neelam Kothari's family bungalow

She also shared that she once visited the bungalow with her friends Seema Sajdeh and Bhavana Pandey, along with their children. Recalling a funny moment, she said Seema got scared one night and came to her room, calling herself a "fattu." Soon after, Bhavana, the children, and even the maids also gathered there because they were feeling afraid.

Neelam shared with a laugh, "Uss raat iss bedroom me 12 log soye the (12 people slept in that bedroom that night.) We had people sleeping on the floor and on the bed. It was hysterical."

She concluded the video with a walkthrough of the bungalow, checking the damage and pointing out the areas that need repairs.

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