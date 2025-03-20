Navratri 2025: Understanding the nine forms of Maa Durga During Navratri, the nine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped. People observe fasts and worship these nine forms during Navratri. The festival holds immense importance in Hindu traditions and people celebrate it with a lot of joy and fervour. Read on to know about the nine forms of Maa Durga.

Navratri is a nine-day festival wherein people worship Maa Durga. Navratri takes place twice every year, once during Spring (March-April) and once during Autumn (September-October). The one that takes place during Spring is known as Chaitra Navratri as it falls in the month Chaitra and the one that takes place during Autumn is known as Sharadiya Navratri as it falls in the month of Sharad.

During Navratri, the nine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped. People observe fasts and worship these nine forms during Navratri. The festival holds immense importance in Hindu traditions and people celebrate it with a lot of joy and fervour.

This year, Chaitra Navratri will begin on Sunday, March 30 and will end on Sunday, April 6. The festival will be celebrated for eight days instead of nine days this year. This will happen because the Dwitiya and Tritiya tithis fall on the same day. Hence, Dwitiya and Tritiya will be celebrated on March 31, 2025.

Read on to know about the nine forms of Maa Durga who are worshipped during the nine days of Navratri.

Day 1: Maa Shailputri is worshipped on the first day of Navratri. She is the daughter of Lord Himalaya.

Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped on the second day of Navratri. It is believed that Goddess Parvati took birth at the home of Daksha Prajapati.

Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped on the third day of Navratri. She is believed to be the married form of Goddess Parvati.

Day 4: Maa Kushmanda is worshipped on the fourth day of Navratri. She has the power and capability to live inside the Sun.

Day 5: Maa Skandamata is worshipped on the fifth day of Navratri. After Goddess Parvati became the mother of Lord Skanda (Lord Kartikeya), she was known to be Goddess Skandamata.

Day 6: Maa Katyayani is worshipped on the sixth day of Navratri. She is depicted as a goddess with a sword in her hand, symbolising strength and courage. She is also the most violent form of Goddess Parvati who took form to destroy the demon Mahishasura.

Day 7: Maa Kalaratri is worshipped on the seventh day of Navratri. She is depicted as a goddess with a dark complexion, symbolising the destruction of evil.

Day 8: Maa Mahagauri is worshipped on the eighth day of Navratri. She is depicted as a goddess with a white complexion, symbolising purity and innocence.

Day 9: Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped on the ninth day of Navratri. She is depicted as a goddess with a meditative posture, symbolising spiritual growth and enlightenment.

