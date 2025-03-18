Navratri 2025 date: Here's when Chaitra Navratri will begin this year Chaitra Navratri begins on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar and since Chaitra is the first month of the Hindu lunar calendar, this festival is known as Chaitra Navratri. Read on to know when Chaitra Navratri will begin this year.

Navratri is a nine-day festival wherein people worship Goddess Parvati. During these nine days, people fast and pray to the nine forms of Maa Parvati. Every year, there are two Navratris, one is celebrated in the month of March-April which is also known as Chaitra Navratri and the other one is celebrated in the month of September-October which is known as Sharad Navratri.

Chaitra Navratri begins on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar, according to Drik Panchang. Since, Chaitra is the first month of the Hindu lunar calendar, this festival is known as Chaitra Navratri.

Ram Navami, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Rama, is also celebrated during Chaitra Navratri. It falls on the ninth day of Navratri, i.e., the Navami tithi.

Navratri 2025 Date

This year, Chaitra Navratri will begin on Sunday, March 30 and will end on Sunday, April 6. The festival will be celebrated for eight days instead of nine days this year. This will happen because the Dwitiya and Tritiya tithis fall on the same day. Hence, Dwitiya and Tritiya will be celebrated on March 31, 2025.

There are different rituals that are followed during Navratri. These include ghatasthapana, daily puja offering, kanya pujan and sandhi puja among others.

Like Navratri is celebrated twice every year, the same goes for Durga Puja as well. Durga Puja is once celebrated in Chaitra and once in Sharad. The one celebrated in the month of Chaitra is known as Basanti Puja and the one in the month of Sharad is known as Sharadiya Durga Puja or Akal Bodhon. While Akal Bodhon is more widely celebrated today, it is Basanti Puja that was initiated prior to Sharidiya Durga Puja.

