Navratri 2023: What is the shubh mahurat for Kalash Sthapna? Date, time, dos and don'ts here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Shubh mahurat for Kalash Sthapna

It is that time of the year again when friends and families will come together to celebrate the 9 days of Sharadiya Navratri. This year, the festival will begin on October 15 and continue till October 24. During these 9 days, people follow various rituals and customs, including setting up a sacred 'Kalash' (vessel filled with water). Then, they fast for nine days and worship the different avatars of the goddess Durga--- Shailputri, Brahmcharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandmata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. People across the country sincerely perform puja ceremonies both in temples and homes.

Navratri 2023: Kalash Sthapana Shubh Mahurat

Navratri is considered incomplete without Kalash Sthapana. It holds special significance for the worship and rituals dedicated to Goddess Durga. This act is also referred to as "Ghatsthapana." It is believed that if the Kalash is set up at an inauspicious time, it could invoke the wrath of Goddess Durga.

So, if you are planning to set up the sacred Kalash in your home, it's important to know about the auspicious timings (Shubh mahurat). This year, the Shubh Mahurat for Kalash Sthapana falls on the 15th of October, from 11:38 AM to 12:23 PM in the morning. This period is considered an Abhijit Muhurat, which is regarded as auspicious for conducting puja and recitations. Notably, the setting up of the Kalash is considered vital for the successful completion of the 9-day puja.

Kalash Sthapana: Dos And Don'ts

Dos

Choose an Auspicious Time: Select a specific, auspicious time for Kalash Sthapana, ideally during a Shubh Muhurat (auspicious time) recommended by a knowledgeable priest or astrologer. Cleanliness: Ensure that the place where you plan to install the Kalash is clean and pure. Purity of Materials: Use pure and clean water to fill the Kalash. The vessel should also be clean and preferably made of copper, silver, or clay. Decorate the Kalash: Decorate the Kalash beautifully with leaves, flowers, and other traditional adornments. A coconut is often placed on top of the Kalash.

Don'ts

Avoid Inauspicious Times: Never install the Kalash during the night or on the day of the new moon (Amavasya). This is considered inauspicious. Avoid Negative Emotions: Avoid setting up the Kalash when you are in a negative emotional state or during menstrual periods. Purity and positive energy are essential during the ritual. Don't Overfill the Kalash: Ensure that the Kalash is not overfilled, as it may spill during the rituals. Maintain the water level as recommended. Respect the Kalash: Do not treat the Kalash or any associated items disrespectfully. It is considered sacred during the entire Navratri period. Breaking the Kalash: Avoid breaking the Kalash accidentally, as it is considered an ill omen.

Read More Lifestyle News