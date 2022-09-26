Navratri 2022 colours list day wise: Worship Goddess Durga by wearing these colours on nine days

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Navratri 2022 colours list

Navratri 2022 colours list day wise: Navratri has begun on 26th September. During these nine days of Navratri, different forms of Maa Durga are worshipped. Not just this, but devotees of the Goddess also observe fast. While some fast for all nine days, many do it on the first and last days of the Navratri and pray for happiness and prosperity. During these auspicious nine days of Navratri, it is believed that different colours are associated with each day. Devotees of Goddess Durga get dressed in the designated colours for the festivities.

Day wise Navratri 2022 colours list:

Day 1 – September 26 (Monday) – White

Day 2 – September 27 (Tuesday) – Red

Day 3 – September 28 (Wednesday) – Royal blue

Day 4 – September 29 (Thursday) – Yellow

Day 5 – September 30 (Friday) – Green

Day 6 – October 1 (Saturday) – Grey

Day 7 – October 2 (Sunday) – Orange

Day 8 – October 3 (Monday) – Peacock green

Day 9 – October 4 (Tuesday) – Pink

Know the significance of each colour of the Navratri here:

Day 1 of Navratri: White

Maa Shailputri is worshipped on the first day of Navratri. On this day the Kalash is established and worshipped. If the worshiper wears white, cream or yellow clothes, then it is considered to be auspicious.

Day 2 of Navratri: Red

On the second day of Navratri, Goddess Brahmacharini is worshipped in the form of Mother Durga. Worshipping on this day wearing saffron, orange, pink or red coloured clothes is fruitful. With this, all the wishes are also fulfilled.

Day 3 of Navratri: Royal Blue

Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped on the third day of Navratri. Maa Chandraghanta is the third form of Durga ji riding on a tiger. On this day Purple, grey, blue and sky colours are considered auspicious and hence these colour clothes should be worn. It is said that on doing this, the mother becomes happy and blesses her to be viva, healthy and happy.

Day 4 of Navratri: Yellow

Goddess Kushmanda is worshipped on the fourth day of Navratri. Maa Kushmanda is called the goddess of nature. That is why worshipping on this day wearing white, cream or yellow clothes is fruitful.

Day 5 of Navratri: Green

Goddess Skandmata is worshipped on the fifth day of Navratri. Worshipping Skandmata wearing green clothes is considered auspicious. The mother is pleased and blesses her with the attainment of health and knowledge.

Day 6 of Navratri: Grey

Maa Katyayani is worshipped on the sixth day of Navratri. This form of Durga Maa is also called Mahishasur Mardini. On this day, worship should be done by wearing clothes of grey.

Day 7 of Navratri: Orange

Maa Kalratri is worshipped on the seventh day of Navratri. Orange, red, maroon, ocher or coral colour are considered auspicious in their worship. The goddess blesses the devotees to stay away from the troubles.

Day 8 of Navratri: Peacock Green

On the eighth day of Navratri, Mahagauri is worshipped in the form of Maa Durga. Mahagauri is called the goddess of happiness and peace. Wearing peacock green-coloured clothes is considered auspicious in their worship.

Day 9 of Navratri: Pink

Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped on the ninth day of Navratri. Wearing red, pink, cream, and orange clothes are considered auspicious for worshipers on this day.

Disclaimer- This article is based on general public information and proverbs. India TV does not confirm its veracity.

