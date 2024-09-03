Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE National Wildlife Day 2024: 5 biggest animal sanctuaries around the globe

National Wildlife Day 2024, observed on September 4th, serves as a vital reminder of the importance of protecting and preserving our planet’s rich biodiversity. This day encourages individuals and communities to take action to safeguard endangered species and their natural habitats. Through awareness, education, and conservation efforts, National Wildlife Day inspires a collective responsibility to ensure a thriving environment for all living creatures.

National Wildlife Day 2024: History

National Wildlife Day was founded in 2005 by Colleen Paige, a well-known animal behaviourist and lifestyle expert, to honour the memory of conservationist Steve Irwin. The day serves as a platform to highlight the work of wildlife organisations and sanctuaries that strive to protect the Earth's diverse species. Over the years, National Wildlife Day has expanded its reach, encouraging individuals and communities to get involved in wildlife conservation efforts.

National Wildlife Day 2024: Significance

The significance of National Wildlife Day lies in its ability to draw attention to the critical need for conservation. As human activities continue to threaten wildlife populations and their habitats, this day serves as a reminder of our collective responsibility to protect and preserve the natural world. It also provides an opportunity to support the efforts of wildlife sanctuaries, conservationists, and organisations working tirelessly to safeguard endangered species.

5 biggest animal sanctuaries in the world

Natural Park of the Coral Sea, New Caledonia:

The Natural Park of the Coral Sea in New Caledonia, established in 2014, is the world’s largest marine park, covering more than 500,000 square miles. It includes the entire French territory of New Caledonia and features the planet's second-longest double barrier reef. The park is home to a rich variety of marine life, including dugongs, sharks, sea turtles, and numerous nesting bird species.

Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA TFCA), Southern Africa:

Established in 2011, KAZA TFCA spans more than 200,000 square miles across Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. As the largest transfrontier conservation area globally, KAZA TFCA is home to Africa’s largest elephant population, along with a diverse array of wildlife, including cheetahs, hippos, and over 600 species of birds.

Northeast Greenland National Park, Greenland:

Northeast Greenland National Park, established in 1974 and expanded in 2008, holds the distinction of being the largest national park globally, spanning more than 865,000 square miles. It safeguards the world’s largest populations of musk oxen, walruses, and polar bears, as well as preserving distinctive Arctic ecosystems.

Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument, United States:

The Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument, established in 2009, spans over 490,000 square miles, making it the world's largest marine protected area. This expansive region in the central Pacific Ocean protects a wide range of marine life, including endangered species such as sea turtles, whales, and coral reefs.

Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, United States:

Established in 2006, the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument covers more than 136,000 square miles and safeguards the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands and their adjacent waters. This protected area is home to a distinct ecosystem with a wide range of marine life, such as whales, dolphins, monk seals, and over 7,000 marine species.