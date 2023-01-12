National Street Food Festival in Delhi: Dates, Venue, Ticket booking and All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image of Indian street food

National Street Food Festival in Delhi: If Momos, alloo tikkis and gol gappe among others are your go-to comfort food and if you're someone who enjoys street food we have some great news for you. You're going to have a great weekend, wondering why? Because Delhi will be hosting the 12th National Street Food Festival. The food fest is returning after a gap of three years, owing to COVID 19 pandemic in India.

National Street Food Festival Delhi: Dates and Venue

The 12th edition of the food festival will be organised at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (gate no 2) from January 13-15. As per reports, there are 120 stalls will be set up at the location serving cuisines from 28 states and union territories of India. To ensure easier navigation, these stalls will be put up zone-wise (East, West, North, South).

12th National Street Food Festival Delhi Tickets

To relish lip smacking street food from different parts of the country you can book your tickets from BOOKMYSHOW. The tickets are priced at Rs 130 per person. The timing of the food festival will be 12 pm to 10 pm.

How to reach National Street Food Festival in Delhi

The nearest airport is IGI AIRPORT DELHI, 14 KMs away from the venue.

The nearest convenient railway station is HAZRART NIZAMUDDIN RAILWAY STATION, 3 KMs away.

The nearest Delhi metro station is Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Delhi Metro Station

About Delhi's Street Food Festival

As per a report on Utsav, a website by the Ministry of Tourism, the focus of the National Street Food Festival is to bring different street food delicacies across the country in one place. "It will help in reconnecting people with their cultural past along with an increased focus on the diversity of cultures. The festival also seeks to help and revive the financial situation of street vendors who faced a lot of problems in the CVOID period. It would bring them back the lost exposure and assist in creating good revenue during these 3 days."

National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI), in the past, organised the Street Food Festival with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for the 2019 Festival in association with Eat Right Mela.

Read More Lifestyle News