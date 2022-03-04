National Safety Day 2022: Theme, significance and everything else you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KPS DURG National Safety day falls on March 4

Highlights National Safety Day is observed to create awareness so that accidents can be avoided

It is celebrated on the founding day of National Safety Council

Various organisations shared their commitment to being safe on this day

Every year National Safety Day is celebrated on March 4 to raise awareness regarding safety and how to control accidents. It also stresses on the commitment towards safety. It is also intended to reaffirm employees’ and the general public’s commitment to working safely to avoid any danger to themselves and others.

The history of National Safety Day

The National Safety Council of India is a non-profit organisation created to assist in the generation, implementation, and maintenance of any national level of volunteer health, safety, and development gesture. The day was born out of the Ministry of Labour and Employment’s inaugural industrial safety conference in India, which recognised the necessity for national and state-level safety councils. They proposed the National Safety Council, which went on to create the holiday as a way to encourage people to take safety precautions. In 1972, National Safety Day was commemorated for the first time on the National Safety Council’s founding day.

The theme of National Safety Day 2022

This year, the National Safety Council of India announced the theme to be ‘Nurture young minds - Develop safety culture’.

How is National Safety Day being observed this year?

On National Safety Day, Minister fo Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the first field trial of 'Kavach', indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) in the locomotive in South Central Railway.

Various other organisations also committed to building a safer and better India.