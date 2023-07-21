National Parents Day 2023: Here's how to make your parents feel special

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Here's how to make your birth givers feel special on National Parents Day 2023.

As we eagerly await the arrival of National Parents Day 2023, it's important to remember the history, importance, and significance of the day. National Parents Day is a day celebrated each year on the fourth Sunday of July to honour our parents and their sacrifices. This year, parents will be honoured on Sunday, July 23rd, 2023.

The origins of National Parents Day can be traced back to 1994 when President Bill Clinton signed a Congressional Resolution into law proclaiming the fourth Sunday of July as National Parents Day. Since its inception, National Parents Day has been celebrated annually with a variety of activities including parades, speeches, awards ceremonies, and other special events.

The significance of National Parents Day is immense. For generations, parents have been the backbone of society, providing physical and emotional support to their children and helping them reach their full potential. National Parents Day gives us an opportunity to show our appreciation for all that our parents have done by honouring them in a special way. On this day, we can thank our parents for their unconditional love, patience, and guidance and express our gratitude for all that they have done for us over the years.

There are many ways to celebrate National Parents Day. From throwing parties and gatherings to taking part in special activities or simply expressing our love through words or gifts, there are endless possibilities for honouring our parents on this special day. Whether it’s through physical gestures or heartfelt words, let’s make sure we take time out of our busy lives to show our appreciation for our amazing parents on this day.

Show affection: Expressing your love and appreciation to your parents is the best way to make them feel special. Everyone loves to be told that they are loved, especially when it comes from their children. Show them affection by giving them hugs, and kisses, and saying “I love you” often.

Spend quality time together: Set aside time each day or week to spend quality time with your parents. This doesn’t have to be anything extravagant; it can be as simple as going out for dinner, watching a movie, or playing a game together. Spending time with your parents shows them that you care enough to make time for them.

Make them a gift: Homemade gifts show that you put thought and effort into the present. You can make something as simple as a photo album or framed picture of your family, or you can get creative with something like a personalised mug or engraved necklace with an inspirational quote. Whatever gift you make for your parents, they will appreciate the effort and thought that went into it.

Help around the house: Doing chores around the house is one of the best gifts you can give your parents. Taking some of the responsibilities off of their hands, even if it’s just for a day, will show them how much you appreciate all the work they do for you every day. It will also show that you are capable of handling some of these tasks on your own which will bring great peace of mind for both parties involved.

Surprise them: Surprising your parents with a day out or a special night in can go a long way in making them feel special. Treat them to dinner at their favourite restaurant or plan a family game night at home with homemade snacks and drinks. Whatever surprise you plan for your parents, they will be sure to love it.

