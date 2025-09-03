National Nutrition Week 2025: Must-have nutrients for women at every age This National Nutrition Week 2025, it is imperative for women to focus on eating balanced meals that provide essential vitamins and minerals for every stage of life. Follow these vital tips that will make a huge difference.

New Delhi:

Did you know? From teenage years to old age, women’s bodies need different nutrients to stay strong and healthy. Understanding these needs can help prevent common deficiencies and improve overall well-being. This article helps to understand nutrition for women. It is time to pay attention to the diet and improve well-being.

Nutritional deficiencies are common among women in India because of busy lifestyles, irregular eating habits, and a lack of awareness about what the body truly needs. Iron, calcium, vitamin D, and protein deficiencies are commonly seen in women. It is a known fact that inadequate nutrition can affect energy levels, immunity, bone strength, and even mental health. Thus, Dr Shruti Kotangale, Consultant Gynaecologist, Obstetrician & Infertility Expert, AIMS Hospital, Dombivli, has shared some essential tips for women of every age to get all the nutrients required.

Tips for women’s nutrition

13–19 years: This is the time when bones are still growing. Girls need calcium and vitamin D, which are important for bone strength, along with iron to prevent anaemia during menstruation. Eating milk, yoghurt, leafy greens, eggs, and nuts is important. Parents should focus on the child’s diet for adequate growth and development.

20–35 years: Now, women in this age group tend to juggle studies, work, or even new family responsibilities. They require adequate protein for muscle health, B vitamins for energy, and folic acid for those planning pregnancy. Foods like pulses, whole grains, fish, eggs, and green vegetables are beneficial. So, seek the help of an expert regarding the diet and follow the guidelines without fail. Moreover, take any supplements only after the expert’s advice.

36–50 years: As metabolism slows, women are at higher risk of weight gain, hormonal changes, and bone loss. Calcium, magnesium, and vitamin D become essential to protect bones, while fibre eases digestion. Choose fruits, vegetables, seeds, and low-fat dairy.

Post-Menopause (50+ years): Women may face a greater risk of osteoporosis and heart disease. Make sure to include omega-3 fatty acids for heart health, along with calcium and vitamin K for bones. Try choosing flaxseeds, soy, and fortified cereals in the diet. The diet should be wholesome and nutritious. Stay away from oily, processed, canned, and sugary foods at any age. Remember that the right nutrition can keep women energetic, strong, and healthy.

