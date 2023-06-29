Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK National Handshake Day 2023: From Knuckle Bump to Two Pump, 7 types of handshakes and their meanings

National Handshakes Day is celebrated yearly to promote the importance of handshakes for making a good gesture while meeting someone. Every year, the day is celebrated on the last Thursday of June. This year, it will be observed on June 29. In 2005, the special day was founded by Miryam Roddy, Development Coach. So today, it's National Handshake Day in 2023 and what better way to celebrate than to learn about the different types of handshakes and their meanings. The handshake is an ancient form of greeting and has been used in cultures all over the world for centuries.

In modern times, the handshake is used to make a good first impression, show respect, and even seal deals in business. It's an important act of communication that's essential for establishing relationships.

There are many different types of handshakes, each with its unique meaning and purpose. Here's a look at some of the more popular ones:

Firm Handshake: This is one of the most common forms of handshakes. It’s a sign of confidence and respect. It involves gripping the other person’s hand firmly and shaking it up and down a few times.

Palm-Up Handshake: This handshake is seen as a sign of trust, openness, and vulnerability. Instead of gripping the hand firmly, you gently hold the other person’s palm with your own. As you shake, you look into their eyes for a moment before releasing their hand.

Single Pump Handshake: This type of handshake is usually used as a greeting between two people who know each other well or as a sign of respect between two people who don't know each other yet. It involves gripping the other person’s hand firmly and giving it one pump or shake.

Knuckle Bump: The knuckle bump is a popular way of greeting young people today, especially those involved in sports or who frequent nightclubs. It consists in bumping your knuckles against the person’s knuckles and then exchanging a smile or nod.

Two Pump Handshake: This type of handshake is seen as more casual than the single pump handshake but still implies respect. It typically involves two pumps or shakes up and down with a firm grip on the other person’s hand.

Finger Lock Handshake: This is a type of handshake that requires trust and connection between the two people involved. It involves intertwining your fingers with the other person's fingers for a few seconds while maintaining eye contact.

High Five: The high-five is usually seen as an act of celebration between two people who know each other well or are celebrating an accomplishment together. It involves slapping each other’s palms together while making eye contact and smiling.

