National Doctor's Day 2024: 5 challenges faced by budding doctors in their everyday life

Image Source : FREEPIK 5 challenges faced by budding Doctors

National Doctor's Day is observed on July 1 every year. This is a time to appreciate the tireless efforts of doctors who dedicate their lives to saving others. According to Indian Medical Association (IMA), doctors are facing a lot of mental problems. A survey stated that 82.7% of the doctors in the country are under stress. While the seasoned professionals receive much of the recognition, it is equally important to acknowledge the budding doctors, medical students, and interns who face numerous challenges as they embark on their medical careers. Here are five significant challenges faced by these aspiring doctors during their medical journey:

1. Intense Academic Pressure

Medical education is notoriously demanding. Budding doctors endure years of rigorous academic training, often studying late into the night and sacrificing personal time to keep up with the relentless curriculum. The pressure to excel in exams and clinical rotations can lead to stress and burnout, making it difficult to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

2. Financial Strain

The cost of medical education is high, and many students graduate with substantial debt. Balancing part-time jobs, scholarships, and loans adds another layer of stress. The financial strain doesn't end with graduation, as many young doctors continue to face financial challenges during their residency years.

3. Emotional and Mental Health Challenges

Medical students and young doctors frequently encounter emotionally taxing situations. Dealing with critically ill patients, witnessing suffering, and sometimes facing patient loss can take a toll on their mental health. The stigma around seeking mental health support within the medical community can make it even more challenging for these young professionals to get the help they need.

4. Long and Unpredictable Hours

Budding doctors often work long and unpredictable hours, especially during clinical rotations and internships. These demanding schedules can lead to sleep deprivation and physical exhaustion. The lack of a consistent routine can also impact their personal relationships and overall well-being.

5. Navigating the Transition from Student to Professional

Transitioning from being a medical student to a practicing doctor is a significant challenge. Young doctors must quickly adapt to the responsibilities and pressures of patient care, often feeling unprepared and overwhelmed. The fear of making mistakes and the pressure to perform can be daunting as they strive to gain confidence and competence in their roles.

As we celebrate National Doctors Day 2024, it is crucial to recognise and support the budding doctors who are the future of healthcare. Understanding and addressing the challenges they face can help create a more supportive environment, ensuring they are well-equipped to become the compassionate and skilled doctors our world needs.

