National Broadcasting Day 2024: From radio to television, a look at history of broadcasting in India

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE From radio to television, a look at history of broadcasting in India

Every year on July 23rd, India celebrates National Broadcasting Day. This day commemorates the birth of organised radio broadcasting in the country, marked by the establishment of the Indian Broadcasting Company (IBC) in 1927. But the story of Indian broadcasting stretches back a few years further, and National Broadcasting Day serves as a perfect occasion to revisit this fascinating history.

The Dawn of Radio Broadcasting

The history of broadcasting in India dates back to the early 20th century. The first experimental broadcasts began in the 1920s, but it was on July 23, 1927, that the Indian Broadcasting Company (IBC) made the first official radio broadcast from the Bombay station. This historic event marked the birth of radio broadcasting in India, providing a platform for news, music, and entertainment.

In 1930, the Indian State Broadcasting Service (ISBS) was formed under the Department of Industries and Labour. This organisation was later renamed All India Radio (AIR) in 1936, reflecting its growing importance and reach. AIR played a crucial role during the pre-independence era, serving as a medium for disseminating information and nationalistic messages. It was instrumental in educating the masses, promoting cultural heritage, and fostering a sense of unity among the diverse population.

Expansion and Impact of Radio

Post-independence, All India Radio became a vital tool for nation-building. With the launch of various regional stations, AIR expanded its reach across the length and breadth of the country. The network broadcasted in multiple languages, catering to the linguistic diversity of India. Educational programs, agricultural advice, health awareness, and entertainment became integral parts of the broadcast content.

One of the most iconic programs was "Vividh Bharati," launched in 1957, which brought music, drama, and popular culture to the masses. The program's popularity underscored the power of radio as a unifying medium in a country marked by its cultural and linguistic diversity.

The Advent of Television

The journey of broadcasting in India took a significant turn with the introduction of television. On September 15, 1959, Doordarshan, India’s public service broadcaster, made its first television broadcast from a makeshift studio in New Delhi. The initial broadcasts were limited to educational and developmental programs, aimed at promoting literacy and agricultural advancements.

Television gradually gained popularity, and in 1982, Doordarshan began nationwide colour broadcasts to coincide with the Asian Games hosted in New Delhi. This event marked a pivotal moment in the history of Indian television, capturing the imagination of millions and setting the stage for the medium’s rapid growth.

The Golden Era of Television

The 1980s and 1990s are often referred to as the golden era of Indian television. Iconic programs like "Hum Log,” "Ramayan," "Mahabharat," and "Buniyaad" became household names, drawing millions of viewers. Doordarshan, as the sole broadcaster, enjoyed a monopoly, and its programs became a part of the national consciousness.

The liberalisation of the Indian economy in the 1990s brought a wave of change. The entry of private players transformed the broadcasting landscape, offering viewers a plethora of choices. Satellite television revolutionised content delivery, and channels like Star Plus, Zee TV, and Sony Entertainment Television introduced a variety of genres, from soap operas to reality shows, catering to diverse tastes.

Broadcasting in the Digital Age

The 21st century heralded the digital age, fundamentally altering the broadcasting paradigm. The advent of digital platforms, streaming services, and mobile technology has redefined how content is consumed. Viewers now have the flexibility to watch their favourite programs on-demand, anytime and anywhere.

Government initiatives like Digital India have further accelerated the digital revolution, ensuring that even remote areas have access to digital broadcasting services. The proliferation of smartphones and affordable internet has democratised content consumption, making it more inclusive and interactive.

As we celebrate National Broadcasting Day 2024, it is essential to acknowledge the transformative journey of broadcasting in India. From the crackling voices on early radio sets to the high-definition visuals on modern screens, the evolution of broadcasting reflects the dynamic spirit of the nation. Radio and television have not only entertained and informed but also united and educated the diverse population of India.

In an era where digital media is rapidly evolving, the legacy of traditional broadcasting continues to inspire and adapt. As we look to the future, the story of broadcasting in India remains a testament to the power of communication in shaping society and fostering progress.