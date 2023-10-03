National Boyfriend's Day 2023: Romantic wishes, WhatsApp texts, and quotes to share with the man of your life

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Representative image

National Boyfriend's Day is marked on October 3 every year. The day is celebrated in the US and on social media breaking all geographical barriers. Though the day has not been made official by any government, however, it is believed that it came into existence in 1990. A section of internet users also believe that the day gained prominence due to social media.

No matter how it originated, the day is an opportunity to celebrate the man of your life. On National Boyfriend's Day 2023, we have collated a list of romantic wishes, quotes, and greetings for you to share with your boyfriends.

National Boyfriend's Day 2023 wishes

Since the time I met you, I cry a little less, laugh a little harder, and smile all the more, just because I have you, my life is a better place. Happy National Boyfriend's Day.

You are far more than my partner. You are my soulmate in every way.

You're my paradise, and I'd happily get stranded on you for a lifetime.

Love can not be defined as how many days, weeks or hours you spent together, it is about what you feel and what you mean to each other.

Let’s celebrate our togetherness and our bond and promise to never make it weak.

A real lover is someone who can make you feel special just by his presence. That is what you meant for me. Happy Boyfriend Day 2023.

So far, every moment we've spent together has been awesome. But I promise you, that the best is yet to come. Happy Boyfriend Day my love.

National Boyfriend's Day 2023 WhatsApp messages

Sometimes it feels like I’m having a dream, but then I realize it’s all real and I’m one lucky fellow in this beautiful world. Thank you for being mine!

The more years go by, the more I learn new things to love about you. You are the most amazing man to me.

Missing your handsome face already.

I feel the happiest and safest when I’m in your arms. Love you so much, honey.

There are no words I could use to describe the love we share. I’m so incredibly thankful for you.

It’s funny how you can go through life thinking you were complete until you fall in love. Now every time we’re apart I feel incomplete, my other half. I love you.

You are such a light in my life. The world would be a much darker place without you.

Walking through this journey of life with you has been the most amazing experience.

National Boyfriend's Day 2023 romantic quotes

“If I know what love is, it is because of you.” – Hermann Hesse

“The real lover is the man who can thrill you by kissing your forehead or smiling into your eyes or just staring into space.” —Marilyn Monroe

“Each day I love you more, today more than yesterday and less than tomorrow.” – Rosemonde Gerard

“My heart is and always will be yours.” – Jane Austen

“Your love shines in my heart as the sun that shines upon the earth.” – Eleanor Di Guillo

“I am in you and you in me, mutual in divine love.” – William Blake

