Mumbai, Jaipur to Nashik: 10 most-popular Indian states for Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

Ganesh Chaturthi is an important festival celebrated by Hindus all over India to honour the birth of Lord Ganesha. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion and lasts for 10 days. People gather to visit temples or to bring idols of Ganesha to their homes and perform special prayers. They also make offerings of sweets, flowers, and coconuts to the deity. Processions of people carrying Lord Ganesha's idol on decorated chariots, accompanied by devotional music, are a common sight during the festival. The last day of Ganesh Chaturthi is marked by the immersion of the idol in a nearby water body. During this festival, people come together to celebrate and share their joy, love, and happiness. It is an occasion to share food, sing and dance, and express gratitude towards Lord Ganesha for bestowing his blessings upon them. Now, Thomas Cook and SOTC Travel have created a list of 10 of India's most well-known Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations that you shouldn't miss:

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Mumbai is known for its epic Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Massive Ganesha idols, ornate decorations, and spectacular processions bring the city to life. The Arabian Sea idol immersion is a highlight that draws a sizable number of people.

Pune, Maharashtra: Pune is known for its rich cultural legacy and its Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Throughout the festival, the city hosts a large number of pandals (temporary decorative buildings) and holds several cultural events.

Hyderabad, Telangana: Huge processions with finely carved idols highlight Hyderabad's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The towering and beautifully crafted idols of the Khairatabad Ganesh are especially well known.

Bengal, West: Kolkata: While Ganesh Chaturthi is not as well-known in Kolkata as it is in other regions of India, the city nevertheless sees some lovely decorations and celebrations, frequently fusing the event with local culture.

Delhi: Ganesh Chaturthi is enthusiastically observed in the capital city. Ganesha idols can be found in numerous pandals and temples, and the festival spirit permeates the entire city.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: The Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in Chennai are a blend of tradition and fun. In addition to processions, idols are kept in the Kapaleeshwarar Temple and other nearby temples.

Goa: Ganesh Chaturthi is enthusiastically observed in Goa. After the event, many villages construct lovely pandals and submerge the idols in rivers or the sea.

Nashik, Maharashtra: Nashik celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with colourful processions and imaginative idols. An important event is the submersion of the idols in the Godavari River.

Bengaluru, Karnataka: Bengaluru hosts a variety of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, including neighbourhood fairs and private homes with idols. Important locations include the Bull Temple and the Dodda Ganesh Temple.

Jaipur, Rajasthan: The popularity of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Jaipur is growing. A magnificent display of decorations and public processions mark the celebration.

These are just a few of India's numerous, exuberant Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The festival is enhanced by the distinct flavours of each location, creating a genuinely vibrant and varied celebration of the birth of Lord Ganesha.

(With IANS Inputs)

