Mughlai Magic: 6 Must-visit restaurants in Delhi for an unforgettable feast

Mughlai cuisine is well-known for its rich history and distinctive flavours, characterized by a special mix of ground and whole spices that gives it a unique aroma and taste. Its heritage not only lies in its historical roots but also in the broad spectrum of flavours it presents, catering to varying preferences from mild to spicy. For those yearning to indulge in the sumptuous offerings of Mughlai cuisine, we've compiled a list of the best 6 Mughlai restaurants in the Delhi-NCR to satisfy your taste buds.

Lazeez Affaire: Renowned for its upscale dining experience, Lazeez Affaire is one of the finest Mughlai restaurants in Delhi. It offers a diverse array of dishes ranging from Indian and Mughlai to Chinese, complemented by a well-stocked bar. 'Lahori Murg Masala,' 'Galauti Kebab,' and 'Butter Chicken' stand out as delightful menu choices besides exuding an international dining ambience.

Address: 6/48, Malcha Marg Market, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Indian Grill Room: This upscale restaurant boasts a vibrant open kitchen and a chic terrace with a bar. It takes the art of grilling in India to a whole new level. Embracing local grilling techniques such as the tawa, charcoal grill, patthar, and tandoor, the restaurant offers a stylish presentation of grilled delights. Operating on a unique 'set menu' concept, they present a spread of 12 Indian grills directly to your table, accompanied by an elaborate main-course buffet featuring interactive stations. Among their standout dishes are the flavorful 'Kasundi Grill Fish' and the delectable 'Mushroom Tikkas,' best enjoyed alongside a serving of 'Buttery Naan' paired with 'Handi Meat.'

Address: 315, Suncity Business Tower, Sector 54, Golf Course Road, Gurgaon

Wakhra Swaad: If you're on the lookout for a pocket-friendly yet delicious dining experience, Wakhra Swaad is the ideal destination. This eatery offers an extensive range of delectable dishes, infusing a Punjabi twist into their menu. From unique offerings like Butter Chicken Momos to classic favorites such as Butter Chicken, Chicken Tikka Roll, and Rara Chicken, the menu caters to diverse tastes. Vegetarians can indulge in specialties like 'Ambarsariya Paneer Tikka' and 'Bharwa Tandoori Aloo.' Wakhra Swaad promises a satisfying culinary experience without breaking the bank.

Address: Shop-16, Buddh Vihar, L Block, Sector 11, Noida

Embassy: Embassy is a culinary gem, and among its must-try delights are the Mutton Cutlets, Lamb Brain Pakora, and Veg Jhalfrezi. Beyond the delectable dishes, a visit to Embassy is like a nostalgic journey, evoking a sense of times gone by. This restaurant stands as a testament to the age-old adage, "Old is gold," preserving an enduring charm from ancient times. The vibrant ambiance coupled with its timeless appeal makes Embassy a compelling destination for those seeking not just great food but also a touch of history and nostalgia.

Address: 11 D, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Mughal Mahal: Mughal Mahal stands out as a well-known family restaurant, gaining citywide acclaim for its gold-standard Butter Chicken. While the interiors may not boast grandiosity, the service is notably competent. The restaurant is a bustling hub, especially on weekends, reflecting its popularity. A visit to Mughal Mahal is incomplete without indulging in their signature dishes, with the Murg Makhani and Butter Chicken being highly recommended for a delightful dining experience.

Address: 7, Sethi Bhawan, Rajendra Place, New Delhi

Pindi Restaurant : Pindi, a restaurant with nearly seven decades of legacy, has grown with three outlets across the city. The restaurant boasts an elegant and modern setup, featuring comfortable seating and enchanting lighting. Undoubtedly, Pindi stands out as one of the finest Mughlai restaurants in Delhi, inviting you to experience its culinary charm. It's a must-visit for anyone seeking top-notch Mughlai cuisine in the capital city

Address: 16, Pandara Road Market, New Delhi

Readers must note that while exploring Mughlai cuisine in Delhi, don't miss the bustling streets of Old Delhi, particularly around Jama Masjid and Chandni Chowk, where iconic establishments like Karim's have been serving authentic Mughlai fare for generations. Additionally, upscale restaurants like Dum Pukht offer a fine-dining experience with a royal touch to Mughlai cuisine.

