Mrunal Thakur leaves fans believing she has aced an intense gym workout. Then comes the twist

New Delhi:

Mrunal Thakur's latest Instagram video starts off looking like a seriously intense workout session. In the video, the actor grabs an overhead pull-up bar and appears to be performing a challenging exercise that has all the hallmarks of a tough upper-body workout.

But just a few moments later, the clip takes a playful turn. A wider view reveals that Mrunal is actually standing on a padded box underneath, using it for support as she swings and smiles through the routine. The light-hearted reveal has left many viewers laughing, proving the video was never meant to be taken too seriously.

Mrunal Thakur's gym video leaves fans guessing

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Mrunal captioned it, "Where there's a Wheel there's a way."

Her trainer Rohit Nair also joined in on the fun, commenting, "Typical mrunal workout session."

The video begins by showing Mrunal reaching for the pull-up bar on a multi-grip pull-up rig, making it seem as though she's about to perform an advanced bodyweight exercise. However, the later frames reveal she's balancing on a padded support box beneath her feet, turning what first looked like an intense workout into a playful moment.

Watch the video here:

Internet says they almost believed it

The unexpected reveal quickly amused social media users, many admitting they were convinced at first before spotting the support underneath.

"A little playfulness in the middle of intense training...that's M style," one user wrote.

Another joked, "hahahahahahaha i almost fell for it."

Others were equally amused, with comments such as, "You are so cute mam pura dill garden garden kardiya", "Dekho gandhi ji aaj ke zamane mei charkha aishe chalta hai....", "Mam aapane workeout ka to majak banaa Diya", and "Areeee yrrrrr ese kon karta hai".

Some users also poked fun at the actor, writing, "Acting achi kar leti ho aap. Bollywood try karo madam.", while another commented, "As I Suspected".

One viewer perhaps summed up the mood best with the remark, "Lesson no 1 don't trust social media".

Mrunal Thakur's upcoming films

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur was recently seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, alongside Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde. She also starred in Dacoit: A Love Story, where Adivi Sesh played the male lead.

Apart from that, the teaser of Pooja Meri Jaan was released recently. The film features Mrunal alongside Huma Qureshi and is among her upcoming projects.

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