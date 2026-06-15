Mouni Roy's fitness and beauty philosophy is surprisingly simple: No fad diets, just home-cooked food

New Delhi:

When people talk about detox teas, strict diets and other wellness fads, Mouni Roy offers a refreshing take on the idea of good health. The actor's Instagram has been an inspiration for people who are into fitness.

In a recent conversation with Monika on Beauty & Beyond, she shared her thoughts on nutrition, skincare, confidence and beauty, drawing from her experiences in the entertainment industry. There is, however, one thing that comes through clearly.

No fad diets for Mouni Roy

While many celebrities are associated with strict eating plans and elaborate nutrition regimens, Mouni says she prefers a far simpler approach. "I don't believe in fad diets. I believe in a very wholesome, home-cooked meal."

The actor explained that she focuses on getting nutrition from everyday foods rather than complicated diet trends. "All your nutrients, rice, dal, the protein comes from your eggs and iron from saag. So, I like eating wholesome meals." For Mouni, healthy eating is not about deprivation. It is about balance and consistency.

A Bengali food connection

When asked about her beauty secrets, Mouni credited her roots. "First of all, I am a Bengali. So, my parents and their parents ate a lot of fish. It comes from that."

Fish has long been a staple of Bengali cuisine and is rich in protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and essential nutrients often associated with healthy skin and hair.

Hydration and skincare over complicated beauty hacks

Despite constant curiosity about her beauty routine, Mouni insists there is no magic formula. Instead, she relies on the basics. "Hydration, normal moisturising. It's pretty much the same thing that you do."

Her advice is surprisingly practical in an era dominated by elaborate skincare routines. "You should eat home-cooked food and take basic care of your skin."

The role of supplements

Along with healthy eating and skincare, Mouni also includes supplements in her routine. "Multivitamins."

She explained that maintaining overall health is important because her profession demands long hours in front of the camera. "It's a holistic overall care. Because it's my profession, I have to face the camera. I have to take care of my body and my skin."

Beauty and confidence go together

One of the most interesting parts of the conversation came when Mouni was asked whether beauty or confidence matters more. Rather than choosing one, she argued that the two often influence each other. "I think it goes hand in hand." She acknowledged that everyone experiences days when they do not feel their best. "Sometimes you feel pretty, you feel more confident. Some days, on a bad hair day or bad skin day, you don't feel the same."

However, she believes external appearance alone is never enough. "You have to be beautiful inside and out. You have to be a kind person. You have to be a happy person."

Beyond beauty and fitness, Mouni also shared advice for young women trying to build successful careers. Her answer was not confidence or self-love. Instead, she highlighted something more practical: "You have to be emotionally independent and financially independent."

Also read: '2 pizzas, 3 brownies daily': Sara Ali Khan opens up about 'mindless' eating habits during college days