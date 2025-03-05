Morning vs Evening: Which time is better for walking for weight loss? Find out whether morning or evening walks are more effective for weight loss. Know the best time to lace up your shoes and boost your weight loss journey.

Walking is considered to be the most effective way to lose weight, and the best thing is that it is free. For this, you do not need to go to any gym or spend a single penny. People often prefer to walk early in the morning. However, many people also like to walk in the evening. But the question arises, at what time does walking reduce the most weight? Here's all you need to know.

Physical activity is very important to stay healthy. Walking is said to be beneficial for heart health. This has been revealed in a study titled "Walking and Heart Health: A Systematic Review" published in the Journal of Sports Science and Medicine in 2017. This study says that walking can provide many benefits.

Benefits of morning walk

Good for the heart: Morning walks are some of the easiest exercises for heart health. It is considered beneficial for improving blood circulation and reducing high blood pressure. Walking strengthens the heart muscles without any physical exertion.

Improves digestion: Morning walks not only help burn fat but also improve digestion. Morning walks help burn stored fat in the body. As a result, weight will remain under control, and there will be no obesity-related issues.

Restful sleep: Morning walks help in getting vitamin D. It helps in heart health, immunity, and bone strength. It is said that it helps the body clock to function properly and provides restful sleep. Lack of sleep can lead to high blood pressure, cardiovascular problems, and stress. Hence, it is important to get adequate sleep.

Mental peace: Morning walks provide mental peace. Walking in a calm environment while enjoying the cool breeze reduces the production of stress hormones and releases happiness hormones like endorphins.

Benefits of evening walk

Beneficial for lung health: Evening walks are a good option for those who do vigorous exercise to maintain heart health and burn calories. It works well for lung health and strengthening the heart muscles.

Lower risk of injury: Body temperature and muscle efficiency are higher in the evening, and exercising at this time will give better results. Therefore, walking in the evening reduces the risk of injury.

Beneficial for diabetics: Evening walks are beneficial for people suffering from diabetes. Meanwhile, walking keeps the glucose level of diabetics under control. It reduces the risk of diabetes by reducing insulin resistance, which is good for heart health.

Helpful in reducing stress and anxiety: An evening walk is good for reducing stress and anxiety arising in daily life. However, it is advisable not to do strenuous exercise before sleeping.

Morning vs Evening: Which time is better for weight loss?

Both morning walks and evening walks have their benefits, but when it comes to achieving your weight loss goals through walking, it depends on which time you choose. Both morning and evening walks provide significant benefits in weight loss, but the effectiveness of both depends largely on how well they fit into your routine and how your body responds to them.

The main thing is to choose a time that works with your schedule, energy levels, and lifestyle. If you are an early riser who enjoys a calm start to the day and finds it easier to follow a routine early, then a morning walk is better for you. If, on the contrary, you feel more energetic at the end of the day and find an evening walk a more relaxing end to your day, then this may be a better option for you.

