Psychiatrist with over two decades of experience shares simple morning habits for better mental health

New Delhi:

Mornings tend to slip by quickly. An alarm rings, messages start buzzing and before you realise it, the day is already racing ahead. But according to many mental health experts, the first hour of the day can quietly shape everything that follows. Mood, focus, energy levels. All of it.

Psychiatrist Dr Daniel Gregory Amen, who has more than two decades of experience in brain health, recently shared a few simple morning habits that can support mental well-being. In an Instagram post dated February 22, he spoke about routines that combine mindset, movement and nutrition. Nothing complicated. Just small actions repeated daily.

Why morning habits matter for mental health

Dr Amen believes the day should begin with intention. A short moment of mental preparation before jumping into tasks. “Today is going to be a great day. Get your mindset going,” he says, emphasising that positive thinking early in the morning can set a constructive tone for the rest of the day. That mindset shift, he suggests, works best when paired with physical activity and natural light. Even something brief can make a difference.

Step outside and get natural sunlight

One of the first things Dr Amen recommends is stepping outdoors shortly after waking up. “And then go outside, unless it's super cold, and get some sunlight. Go for a short walk just to increase your metabolism,” he explains. Morning sunlight helps regulate the body’s internal clock and can boost alertness. A short walk also activates circulation and gently wakes the body up. It does not need to be long or intense. Just enough to get moving.

Start the day with hydration

Another habit Dr Amen highlights is hydration. Something surprisingly easy to forget in the rush of the morning. “Have a big glass of water. Put half a lemon in it. It helps to detoxify your body,” he says. After several hours of sleep, the body is naturally dehydrated. Drinking water first thing in the morning can support digestion, energy levels and overall metabolic function.

Focus on protein and healthy fats for breakfast

Nutrition also plays an important role in Dr Amen’s routine. Rather than sugary breakfasts, he prefers meals that support stable energy and brain health. “I start virtually every day with protein and healthy fat. For me, I like three eggs, and then I'll make a protein shake a little bit later in the morning,” he says. Protein and healthy fats can help regulate blood sugar and keep the brain fuelled for longer periods. This can reduce mid-morning energy crashes.

Dr Amen also mentions his approach to meal timing. “I'm a fan of intermittent fasting, so giving yourself 12, 14, 16 hours between meals, so a later breakfast would be okay,” he explains.

A simple question to guide your day

Beyond routines and food choices, Dr Amen encourages people to stay mindful about decisions that affect brain health. His suggestion is straightforward. “Always ask yourself this question: Is this good for my brain or bad for it?” It sounds simple. Maybe even obvious. But repeated often enough, that question can quietly shape everyday choices around sleep, diet, stress and habits.

ALSO READ: These simple morning habits can quietly strengthen your immunity