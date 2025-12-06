Moringa soup served to Putin on India visit: Health benefits and easy recipe you can try at home Moringa became a talking point after a bowl of moringa soup was reportedly served to Vladimir Putin in India. Here’s why this humble superfood is trending and how to make it easily at home.

New Delhi:

Moringa has silently been part of the traditional kitchen for generations, but caught global attention when news came out that moringa soup was served to Russian President Vladimir Putin during his recent visit to India.

The moment generated curiosity, but it also brought to mind the powerful goodness hidden in this humble tree. Moringa, or the drumstick tree, is packed with nutrients for everyday health. A bowl of moringa soup feels like a gentle boost to the body, especially during the seasonal changes or after one needs something light yet nourishing.

Health benefits of moringa

Moringa leaves are rich in vitamins A, C, and E that keep immunity strong, and protect the body from daily wear and tear. Minerals such as calcium and potassium are present in moringa leaves that are crucial for bone health. They are also high in antioxidants that may help reduce inflammation, and support heart health.

One of the highly appreciated qualities of moringa is that it energizes without caffeine. Many report that adding moringa into their routine helps them feel fresher and balanced. It is also known to aid digestion due to its fiber content, thus being very easy on the stomach.

Some studies say that moringa can help with keeping blood sugar levels stable. Therefore, it is advised in small doses for people who must keep a tab on their glucose.

Easy moringa soup recipe to try at home

Clean a handful of fresh moringa leaves.

Boil the leaves in water for a few minutes until they turn soft.

Heat a little oil in a pan.

Sauté chopped onions and garlic until they smell nice and turn slightly golden.

Add the boiled moringa leaves along with the same water they were cooked in.

Season with salt, pepper and a pinch of turmeric.

Blend the mixture until smooth.

Pour it back into the pan and simmer for a couple of minutes.

Add a splash of coconut milk or a squeeze of lemon if you like extra flavour.

Serve warm and enjoy a comforting, nourishing bowl of moringa soup.

Comforting and nourishing, a warm bowl of moringa soup is no less than a blessing in winters.