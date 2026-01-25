PM Modi praises ‘bhajan clubbing’ on Mann Ki Baat: Why Gen Z is turning devotion into a vibe Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the rising trend of bhajan clubbing on Mann Ki Baat. Blending devotional music with concert-style energy, this Gen Z-led movement is reshaping how young Indians connect with faith, community and modern spirituality.

Early morning, when most of the world is still half-asleep, a very different kind of crowd is wide awake. Think fairy lights instead of disco balls, hands in the air but folded in prayer, and voices rising not to a DJ drop, but to a bhajan. Welcome to the world of bhajan clubbing!

Recently mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Mann Ki Baat, bhajan clubbing is fast becoming one of the most unexpected cultural trends among young Indians. It blends devotion with the energy of a live concert, without losing the soul of the song. And Gen Z is absolutely here for it. PM Modi shed light on the trend and said, "Large numbers of the youth are gathering in different cities across the country. The stage is decorated. There is all the pomp and show, and the atmosphere is no less than a concert. But what is being sung there is a Bhajan. This trend is being called 'bhajan clubbing' today, and it's becoming increasingly popular, especially among Gen Z."

He later shared the same sentiment on X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, "Our Gen-Z is taking to Bhajan Clubbing...it is spirituality and modernity merging beautifully, particularly keeping in mind the sanctity of the Bhajans."

What is bhajan clubbing?

Bhajan clubbing entails bringing larger groups of people, mostly youngsters, to an urban setting, and they sing religious bhajans in groups. The scenario resembles a gig, as it includes elements like decoration, lighting, and even equipment that facilitate singing, giving it an electrifying feel.

The difference is in the music. Instead of chart-toppers, the crowd sings bhajans. It is reverent, but not rigid. Sacred, but not solemn.

Why Gen Z is drawn to bhajan clubbing

Spirituality without stiffness

For many young people, faith no longer needs to look quiet or austere to be meaningful. Bhajan clubbing allows them to express devotion in a way that feels alive and social, without judgment or rules about how faith should be practised. It is less about rituals, more about connection.

Community over algorithms

In a generation shaped by screens, bhajan clubbing offers something refreshingly offline. You do not need to know anyone in the room. The bhajan does the introduction for you. For Gen Z, who often talk openly about loneliness and burnout, this sense of belonging matters.

A safe space to feel something

Concert culture has always been about emotion, release and collective energy. Bhajan clubbing taps into that same need, but swaps chaos for calm. It is uplifting without being overwhelming. Spiritual without being preachy. You can sing, sway, close your eyes, or simply listen. All reactions are valid.

The role of social media

Scroll through Instagram or YouTube, and you will find clips of packed halls, glowing lights and young voices singing in unison. These videos travel fast, not because they are flashy, but because they feel authentic. Gen Z, sharing faith online is not about showing off belief. It is about sharing an instant of peace, joy, or grounding in what otherwise can be a very noisy digital world.

Modern, but rooted

The key to bhajan clubbing is its ability to maintain a state of balance. It is both modern in style and ancient in content. This is evident in a quote by India’s current prime minister, who referred to how “the sanctity of this bhajan remains preserved.” This is not devotion being diluted. It is devotion being reintroduced.

Is this a passing trend or a cultural shift?

If the growing crowds and online engagement are anything to go by, bhajan clubbing is more than a moment. It reflects a larger shift in how young Indians relate to faith. Less inherited, more intentional. Less formal, more felt.

For Gen Z, spirituality is not about choosing between the old and the new. It is about letting both exist in the same room, preferably with good acoustics.

Bhajan clubbing proves that devotion does not need to whisper to be sincere. Sometimes, it can sing out loud, with hundreds of voices, and still feel deeply personal. In a world obsessed with speed, Gen Z has found a way to pause, pray and vibe.