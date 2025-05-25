Miss World Pageant: Miss India Nandini Gupta among top four continental finalists Miss India Nandini Gupta emerged as one of the top four continental winners in the Top Model Challenge segment of the Miss World pageant. This Top Model Challenge segment of the event featured 108 contestants from across the globe, representing their countries and continents. Read on to know more.

New Delhi:

The grand finale of the Miss World 2025 is set to take place on May 31, 2025. Nandini Gupta, who is representing India in the Miss World pageant, has emerged as one of the top four continental winners. She earned the place after competing in the Top Model Challenge segment. This was part of the 72nd Miss World pageant held at The Trident in Hyderabad.

Along with Gupta, the other three were Jasmine Gerhardt (Miss Ireland) from Europe, Selma Kamanya (Miss Namibia) from Africa, and Aurelie Joachim (Miss Martinique) representing the Americas and Caribbean. The four of them have secured their place in the grand finale of the event.

This Top Model Challenge segment of the event featured 108 contestants from across the globe, who represented their countries and continents. In the first part of the event, two finalists were selected from each continent. From Asia and Oceania, Miss India Nandini Gupta and Miss New Zealand Samantha Poole were selected. From Africa, Miss Côte d’Ivoire Fatoumata Coulibaly and Miss Namibia Selma Kamanya were selected. From the Americas and Caribbean, Miss Martinique Aurélie Joachim and Miss Venezuela Valeria Cannavò were selected. From Europe, Miss Belgium Karen Jansen and Miss Ireland Jasmine Gerhardt.

Julia Morley CBE, Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, said, "The Top Model challenge is not just about elegance – it’s about confidence, voice, and heritage walking together. Each contestant tonight reminded us that beauty lies not only in how we look, but in what we stand for. This platform allows us to see the future in these young women; resilient, radiant, and ready to lead."

