Miss World 2025: Telangana to host the beauty pageant this year, know date, venue and more This year Miss World 2025 will be held in Telangana. Thus, we need to know the exact date, schedule, venues and more about the beauty pageant. Also, about the participant who will represent India.

Contestants from all around the world will arrive in Hyderabad on May 6 and 7, marking the Miss World 2025 pageant's spectacular premiere. According to Telangana Today reports, there will be several activities leading up to the grand finale at Hitex on May 31.

Schedule of Miss World 2025

On May 10, a major opening ceremony involving traditional Telangana folk and tribal dance performances in a parade-style theme will take place at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, following the arrival of entrants from 140 nations at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Contestants are slated to take a spiritual tour of Buddhavanam, a Buddhist theme park, on May 12 and 13, respectively, at Nagarjuna Sagar and the Hyderabad Heritage Walk.

On May 14, following a welcome supper at Chowmahalla Palace on May 13, the candidates will embark on a Kakatiya Heritage trip that will include a visit to Ramappa temple, a UNESCO Heritage site. Additionally, on the same day, they will engage with schoolchildren and communities at Kaloji Kshethram in Warangal.

On May 15, participants will visit the Yadagirigutta temple and take an immersive handloom tour in Pochampally. On May 16, they will go on a medical tour to the AIG, Apollo, and Yashoda hospitals in Hyderabad.

On May 17, Gachibowli Indoor Stadium will host the Miss World Sports Finale. On May 17, Experium Eco Tourism Park will host a Telangana cuisine food festival and cultural event.

On May 19, there will be a tour of the State Secretariat grounds, Tank Bund, Ambedkar statue, and Telangana Police Integrated Command and Control Centre.

On May 20 and 21, T-Hub will host the continental finale, when competitors will be streamlined based on continental clusters.

On May 21, the competitors will take part in an arts and crafts session at Shilparamam.

Participant from India

Nandini Sharma of Kota, Rajasthan will be seen representing India in the 72nd Miss World Beauty Pageant. Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszkova will crown this year's winner in the final round of this competition which will run from May 7 to May 31.

Grand Finale date and venue of Miss World 2025

On May 22, Shilpakala Vedika will host the Miss World Talent Finale, and on May 23, ISB will host the head-to-head competition final. On May 24, Hitex will host the Miss World Top Model and Fashion Finale, and on May 25, the jewellery and pearl display will take place there as well.

The Miss World Final ceremonies and events will take place at Hitex on May 31 following a lavish dinner at the British Residency/Taj Falaknuma on May 26. On June 2, the Miss World winner will meet the Governor and Chief Minister.

